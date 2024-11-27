Our Little Secret: Do Logan and Avery End Up Together?

‘Our Little Secret’ presents an unconventional tale about two people whose love story already ended long ago. Avery and Logan’s relationship ended in a disaster—complete with an embarrassing failed public proposal. However, ten years later, after the duo have moved on with their lives, they find themselves entering each other’s orbits once again under the worst circumstances. As fate would have it, Avery’s boyfriend, Cameron, and Logan’s girlfriend, Cassie, are siblings who both bring their significant others home for Christmas week. Naturally, this compels the exes to strike up a pact to keep their past a secret—a decision that can only end in chaotic holiday shenanigans. However, as their old connection reignites, one can’t help but wonder if there’s a possibility of rekindling an old romance. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Logan and Avery’s Loving Relationship and Disastrous Breakup

Logan and Avery’s story began in 1996, the year when the two met each other as kids. After becoming close friends, their relationship naturally blossoms into a romance that sustains them well into adulthood. When Avery’s mother passes, Logan remains a reliable touchstone to help her work through her grief. Nonetheless, their future together comes to a startling halt when Avery receives an offer for her dream job in London. While she’s excited for the new opportunity, her boyfriend can’t help but feel abandoned by her. For the same reason, even as he throws her a surprise getaway party, he also ends up getting more than a little tipsy at the event.

Eventually, after a miscommunicated conversation with Avery’s father, Logan makes the ill-advised decision to propose to his girlfriend publicly. Worse yet, he makes it clear that it’s his last-ditch attempt to prevent her from making a mistake and packing her bags for London. Inevitably, Avery’s answer remains a firm no, which leads to a haughty argument. Logan brings up her mother, insisting that she’s running away from him and her hometown as a way to avoid her grief. In response, Avery ends their relationship for good. Thus, the two exes eventually become strangers as the years trickle by.

Despite their family’s persisting belief that they would have been perfect for each other in the long haul, Avery and Logan move on from their relationship. However, that changes ten years after their breakup, as the two prepare to spend Christmas with the family of their significant others. Much to their startling surprise, as Avery and Logan make introductions around the party, they realize their partners, Cameron and Cassie, are actually siblings. As such, the two bitter exes find themselves strapping in for a wild Christmas ride together.

Logan and Avery Strike up a Deal

As Avery prepares to meet her boyfriend, Cameron’s family, she is eager to make a good impression on them, especially the mother, Erica Morgan, who seems already to have a distaste for her beloved son’s partner. For the same reason, when she unexpectedly bumps into Logan at Erica’s party, she makes the split-second decision to lie about their pre-existing relationship and pretend to be strangers instead. Erica and Avery have already gotten off on the wrong foot. Therefore, she doesn’t wish to give the other woman more ammunition to dislike her. Even though Logan is reluctant to the idea, he plays along with it for his ex’s sake.

Eventually, Logan comes up with an idea to benefit from each other’s however unwanted company. Avery wants to impress Erica—a department her ex seems to have seamlessly locked down. On the other hand, Logan wants her help with preparing a business proposal to strike a deal with his girlfriend, Cassie’s family friend, Stan. Consequently, the two decide to help each other out. The same, paired with a number of coincidences, unwittingly signs them up for spending more time with each other. Simultaneously, their existing relationships start to devolve somewhat under the scrutiny of a family Christmas.

Cassie’s more controlling tendencies begin to shine as Logan’s lack of investment in the relationship becomes more and more obvious. Meanwhile, Cameron’s childhood best friend, Sophie, returns to town for the weekend, leading Avery to pick up on a certain vibe between them. Soon enough—after plenty of hijinks and a few blackmail attempts from Erica’s third kid, Callum—the truth about Logan and Avery inevitably emerges. This leads to the unearthing of various other secrets, such as Cameron’s affair with Sophie and Erica’s misunderstanding that Logan wanted to propose to Cassie. As a result, Avery and Logan’s respective relationships end on the same night while the exes return to their old lives, once again out of each others’ orbit.

Logan and Avery’s Unique Connection Brings Them Together

Even though Logan and Avery’s stay at the Morgan residence ends in a disaster, it also rekindles a lost connection between them. During the holidays, Avery’s father is hoping to sell his house to get a new start on his life. However, unbeknownst to him, the same is a taxing event for his daughter. Avery has cherished memories of her mother in her childhood home. Despite spending most of her life running away from ghosts of her pasts, she isn’t prepared to say goodbye to them just yet. Logan recognizes the same and tries to convince her to buy the property from her father so that she can hold onto a valuable part of her past and her identity.

Likewise, Avery recognizes Logan’s ambition and drive as a contractor. While his boss and others in the industry are pushing for cost-effective money-making concepts, he has creative ideas that focus on building community and establishing an identity. Therefore, Avery encourages him to take a gamble on his real aspirations so that he can be truly fulfilled in his profession. In the end, neither take the other’s advice. Even so, Logan reaches out to Avery’s father to tell him the truth about his daughter’s feelings so that she can have a chance to buy the property. Likewise, Avery finds a way to share Logan’s ideas with Stan, which lands him the project.

As such, once Logan realizes the clear affection and care he and Avery still hold for each other, he decides to take a leap of faith. Weeks after their last meeting at the Morgan household, he shows up at Avery’s newly bought place for her housewarming party. Unlike his previous disastrous proposal, his confession of love goes much better this time. With no European job offers on the table or concluded bitter feelings, the pair are able to communicate with each other better. Ultimately, the two exes get back together—this time for the better.

