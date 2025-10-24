Outlander Blood of My Blood Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ presents a pair of love stories that are found and hard-won through many hardships and challenges. However, even though the two central couples, Ellen & Brian, and Julia & Henry, manage to find their way to each other by the end of the first season, their adventures are far from over. In season 1, the first couple, a pair of Scottish Highlanders hailing from rivaling families, manage to overcome the complications of their forbidden romance. This includes a last-minute escape from a political marriage and a duel with Malcom, Ellen’s ex-betrothed. On the other hand, Julia and Henry, an English couple who accidentally travel back in time and are forcibly separated, manage to reunite once again.

Nonetheless, the worst of trouble continues to follow them and their young child relentlessly. Fortunately for fans of the show, the uncertain future of these couples won’t remain unsolved for long. The series was renewed for a season 2 in June 2025, weeks before the first season even aired. Although a definitive release date for the next season hasn’t been announced yet, production began around the same time as the renewal. This suggests that Season 2 might be released sometime in 2026.

Julia and Henry Will Chart an Unexpected Path in Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2

Julia and Henry’s love story has remained tinged with tragedy from the very beginning. Shortly after the couple’s foray into the 18th-century Scottish Highlands, their paths diverged, cementing them in entrappings of different kinds. Nonetheless, after battling many struggles and making many sacrifices, they’re able to finally concoct a planned escape together. Yet, misfortune shines upon them at the last possible moment after the couple arrives at the Craigh na Dun stone circle with their son, young William. The duo is worried about the stone’s magic not working on their infant. However, with Arch Bug and his men looming on the horizon, there’s no time for scientific experimentation. Julia attempts to convince her husband to pass through first with William.

Nonetheless, Henry refuses to agree to such a deal and thus pushes all three of their hands to the stone. Ultimately, season 2 will find the couple in the aftermath of this bold decision. Interestingly enough, according to Jeremy Irvine, who plays Henry, the duo’s continued narrative will make for a surprising turn of events. He elaborated on the same in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor said, “I will say this: Where we (Henry, Julia, and William) end up in season two, I would never have guessed. I went in for my (season 2) costume fitting, and they showed me this costume, and I went, why the hell am I wearing that? And yeah, it is wild, man. I think it’s even better. It’s very difficult to tell at this early stage, but I think it just builds and builds. We’ve really found a groove now.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 Will Continue Exploring the Lives of Our Favorite Characters

Since production for season 2 has already begun, it’s become evident that ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ will continue to revolve around the same protagonists. Actors Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, Harriet Slater, and Jeremy Irvine are bound to continue helming the projects as co-leads in the respective roles of Brian, Julia, Ellen, and Henry. Similarly, characters who have been closely linked to the narrative of the two couples will most likely reprise their roles. Set photos suggest we can anticipate a definitive return for characters from the Leathers castle, including Lord Lovat (Tony Curran), Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander), and Davina Porters (Sara Vickers).

Similarly, the MacKenzie will also continue to be a part of the series, with Seamus McLean Ross (Colum), Sam Retford (Dougal), Conor MacNeill (Ned), Sadhbh Malin (Jocasta), and Sally Messham (Mrs. Fitzgibbons), reprising their roles. Although unconfirmed at the time of writing, it’s also highly possible that Bobby Rainsbury, who plays the role of Maura Grant, Dougal’s new wife, will be joining the cast in the upcoming season. In the same vein, given the relevance of the Grant clan, it’s possible that Terence Rae and Simon Merrells will also return as Bug and Uncle Grant. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Jhon Lumsden, who plays Malcolm Grant, given his character’s brutal death at the end of season 1.

Brian and Ellen Will Face the Challenges of the Jacobite Risings in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 2

Much like Julia and Henry, Ellen and Brian also face a looming crisis of their own at the end of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ season 1. After running away from her wedding, the young MacKenzie finds herself in a bubble of paradise with the young Fraser, hidden away in a Bothy. However, their peace is short-lived as they begin to notice the fiery crosses go off around the Highlands, signaling the beginning of the Jacobite Risings. Consequently, Brian has a choice to make about the upcoming war. Naturally, this also affects Ellen, who vows to support her lover in whatever choice he ultimately decides to make.

Jamie Roy spoke about the same in an interview with Radio Times, where he said, “They (Brian and Ellen) think they’re safe but does Brian go and do the right thing, which is report back to his Laird for war and get ready for that, or does he choose to stay with Ellen and they run away and become fugitives and leave Scotland forever?” Thus, there’s a high possibility that the pair would have to face their families once again, opening up new avenues for political and familial drama. Either way, whatever the future has in store for the couple, they can definitely rely on their love to remain a pillar of support by their side.

Read More: Outlander Blood of My Blood Episode 6 Recap: Birthright