Outlast: Who is Corey Johnson? Where is He Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ is a survivalist reality show that follows 16 contestants stranded in a remote area in Alaska. The intriguing plot of the show involves “lone wolf” survival experts who become stranded in the Alaskan wilderness. They must outlast other teams in the competition to go home with a $1,000,000 prize fund. But what sets it distinct from other survival programs is that contestants must always remain in a team or go home empty-handed.

In order to decide who will live until the end, they will have to collaborate and form a community while also acting with their survival strategies. The Bravo team’s Corey Johnson is one of several intriguing characters abandoned on an island in Alaska who must continue surviving to make it to the top. Fans were curious to see Corey’s journey and how, with Javier’s micromanaging and Alaska’s temperature dropping, Corey must make the tough decision to either continue amidst the wet and cold or go home to his warm bed. Well, with fans now eager to learn more about Corey Johnson, here’s everything we know about him!

Corey Johnson: Who is He?

28-year-old Corey Johnson hails from Denver, Colorado and has spent his entire life in the state. Corey grew up around a loving family surrounded by beautiful pups, which he called his “brothers.” Corey’s mother, Kelly Anne Johnson, has always been a pillar and rock in Corey’s life, and the reality Tv star never misses a moment to share beautiful words for his mother.

Corey has two other brothers, Cameron and Clayton, with whom he is very close. The siblings share a close bond and are often seen showering each other with words of upliftment. Corey had been dating his long-term girlfriend Marta, and the pair had their first baby girl in December 2017. In March 2019, Corey faced a dangerous situation in his life after his things were stolen in May 2019.

Where is Corey Johnson Now?

When the reality TV star appeared on the show, fans were not very convinced that the boy next door type, Corey, had what it takes to make it till the end. He faced problems throughout his journey, with the Bravo team being one of the last teams to make fire and sustain it. Moreover, Javier’s constant comments and remarks and his attitude of micromanaging made it more difficult for the model to carry on. Corey had been working as a model, survivalist and Bartender in Colorado.

After being with Marta Johnson since 2017 and sharing two beautiful girls, the duo decided to get married on May 7, 2022, and have been jointly making memories and spending their best time in each other’s arms, surrounded by the dogs and their beautiful girls. The Eaglecrest High School alumna is focusing on his life as a bartender in Parker, Colorado, while taking care of his family and chasing his dreams to make it big in the modelling industry. We wish them all the best in their life, and we hope Corey makes it big in the industry and all his dreams are fulfilled.

