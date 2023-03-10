Outlast: Who is Timothy “Tim” Spears? Where is He Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ is one of the most talked about survival game shows out there. When we think of survivalist game shows, ‘Survivor’ is the first one that comes to mind. However, ‘Outlast’ takes the whole plot of ‘Survivor’ to the next level. It is by far one of the most dangerous game shows where contestants are put in a life-threatening location in Alaska where the contestants must find a way to stay alive, and the last group standing or the first group to survive and reach the finish line is the winner. Unlike ‘Survivor’, there are no eliminations, and contestants can leave the show or change teams whenever they wish. Timothy “Tim” Spears started his journey at ‘Outlast’ as a team member of the Bravo team alongside Javier, Brian, and Corey. Well, let’s dive in and find out everything there is about Tim, shall we?

Who is Tim Spears?

Tim Spears is a 33-year-old fitness trainer, survivalist, and adventurist who hails from Cedar Bluff, Alabama. Tim is a very happy, fun-loving person who loves to stay around his family and make memories. At face value, Tim might seem like a party and fun freak; however, deep within Tim’s ideologies are that of a Romantic, and he is often seen leaving his day job and getting lost in the beauty of nature.

He is an avid lover of nature, and hence, he came on the show to explore his adventurous side more. Though Tim is often seen posting on social media, he has kept his personal life and the identities of his family away from the limelight to protect their privacy. In his downtime, when Tim isn’t busy changing the lives of his clients, he is caught backpacking, trail running, cooking, reading, and podcasting.

Where is Tim Spears Now?

On the show, Tim was chosen to be a part of the Bravo team at random. The team had to go through several problems, including Javier’s constant bickering and micromanaging and the inability of the team to start the fire in one go. However, despite finding shelter and building a fire, cracks among the team started to show. It was hard for him to carry out the day-to-day activities with Javier’s “leadership qualities”, which became annoying from the very first day. After the show stopped filming, Tim went back to his home in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he moved in 2017.

Tim is currently working as a trainer at Crunch Fitness Fort Collins, where he helps his clients coming from different areas of life with different body aesthetics who are simply looking out for a trainer who would help them achieve their body goals. On January 21, 2023, Tim received a prestigious certification after completing his training in Concealed Carry Training by Croft Tactical, LLC. He also has a dormant YouTube page where he has uploaded different informative videos.

When Tim isn’t at the gym, he is working on his plant babies, and the trainer with the green thumb is already ready to adopt more plants. However, he is currently single, and his social media attests to the same. As of writing, Tim Spears is very busy with his personal and professional life, and we hope the reality TV star finds his true love soon.

