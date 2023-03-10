Outlast: Who is Lee Ettinger? Where is He Now?

If you are into survival shows, ‘Outlast’ is the best option for you to binge on. The Netflix show follows 16 contestants, who will compete against each other to take home $1 million. The show follows 16 contestants who identify themselves as “lone wolves” and are better off working alone. However, Netflix always delivers when creating new twists. The only way one can win the show is if they are part of a team.

Contestants must remain a part of a team all the time in order to “outlast” the rest. Lee Ettinger entered the show with high hopes and with the sole aim- of winning the show and bringing home the prize money. Though things didn’t go as he might’ve expected, he definitely became a fan favorite. Thus, many must naturally be interested in learning more about the reality TV star’s personal life. If you’re paddling in the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered.

Who is Lee Ettinger?

Bigfork, Montana native Lee Ettinger is very private about displaying the details of his personal life in public. Therefore, it is no surprise that he has kept her family and friends off his social media profile lest they fall prey to unnecessary media attention. As per reports, the reality TV star has lived quite a life, filled with fun experiences that make his “CIA-sh” nature more intriguing to the audience. The 57-year-old truly ticks all the boxes when it comes to talent, personality, and stunning looks.

By profession, Lee is a Marine with deployments in a Special Operations Qualified Advance Landing Unit. He has spent blood and sweat in his attempt to ace Advanced Combat Skills training. After many years of pushing hard; finally, his hard work paid off, and he was even Airborne qualified. Interestingly, the reality TV star had also spent around five years in rural Japan while he was working for the Japanese government.

Where is Lee Ettinger Now?

Lee Ettinger joined the Alpha group, and he worked towards driving his team to victory. The Alpha team comprised Jill, Amber, and Justine, with Jill the brains and the rest following her leadership. Though there have been instances when the team had arguments with Jill, the arguments were sorted shortly after, and the team knew the importance of fighting as a team.

Lee faced several problems while being stranded in the wet and cold valley of Alaska. However, he pushed through every pain. As Lee has yet to share primary information about his life, one can only assume that the reality TV star is still working for the government or in the Marines. But from what we can tell, he still resides in Bigfork, Montana. Nevertheless, we are truly grateful to Lee for his service to the country, and we hope Lee continues the good work.

