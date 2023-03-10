Outlast: Who is Amber Asay? Where is She Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ is a survivalist reality show that leaves its contestants stranded in an isolated location. The show follows an interesting plot where “lone wolf” survival specialists are stranded in the wilds of Alaska. They must outlast one another in a contest with a $1,000,000 prize pool. But what sets it apart from previous survival shows is that the lone wolf can only triumph as a group. In order to determine who will survive until the end, they will have to cooperate and create a civilization while also acting with their survivor tactics. Season Premier of the show features several interesting personalities deserted on an island in Alaska, one among which is the Alpha team’s Amber Asay. Here is everything you need to know about the ‘OutLast’ cast member!

Who is Amber Asay?

Since the beginning of the journey, the Alpha team’s Amber attempted to be resourceful and brave to help her team reach the top. After taking a dark path to sabotage other team members of the Delta team, Jill and Amber were alone after Justin asked Charlie’s team to take him in. When they refused, Justin quit the show. Ultimately Charlie wins, and team Alpha comprising Jill and Amber, becomes the runner-up. Amber Asay is currently residing in Phoenix, Arizona, and is living the best “single dream” by exploring nature and loving herself by being surrounded by loved ones who help her in her journey.

After battling addiction and getting shot in the face by the guy she loved, Amber was able to turn her life around. She went on a three-day excursion into the desert with a shaman to heal. She hiked 26 miles through the Enchantments, one of North America’s toughest excursions, and has since taken up long-distance trekking, commonly known as thru-hiking. Amber has immersed herself completely in her journey of finding herself through yoga, hiking, and the manifestations that keep her going. The reality Tv star has faced a lot in her life and is simply busy making the most of it. She is very close to her 99 years old Nana, with whom she shares a loving relationship.

Where is Amber Asay Now?

After the show stopped filming, Amber went back to her job as a Yoga Instructor/Customer Experience Specialist Yoga at Alta Climbing, where she has been working since Nov 2021. The reality TV star is also the Project Coordinator at LGE Design. She secured the position in May 2022 and has been working with the company ever since. Prior to working at LGE Design, she was working as the Operation Coordinator at American Cleaning Systems. Interestingly she was also the Circus Coach at Circus School of Arizona. We wish Amber all the best with her life and future endeavors.

