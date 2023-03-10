Jill Ashlock: Where is Outlast Season 1 Runner-Up Now?

The various trials and tribulations that participants have to face during their time in Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ prove as the ultimate test for their determination and survival skills. While few get to claim the title of winner, the memories they make along the way are likely to be some of the best they will ever have. After all, season 1’s Jill Ashlock may have missed becoming the winner by a narrow margin, but her time on the reality show was certainly impressive. For those curious to know just where the reality TV star is now, we have just the information you need!

Jill Ashlock’s Outlast Journey

Jill Ashlock entered the Netflix show at the age of 40 and quickly became a member of Alpha Camp. Despite seemingly getting along with teammates Amber Asay and Lee Ettinger, she and Justin Court continued to butt heads from the very start. The pair argued over the best position to set up a camp at, and Jill was far from happy that her voice had not ended up being the best. Shortly after, she also had to grapple with the fact that Lee was leaving. She felt like this was the fault of those who had exited before him, as it might have encouraged her teammate to do so.

When the time came for all the teams to build a raft and acquire some crab pots from a river island, Jill was far from impressed that her team was lagging behind. While all the other groups had already tried to complete their mission, Justin kept making their raft until the next day. Frustrated, Jill and Amber decided to travel the distance on foot and wade through the river during the low tide. While the mission ended up being a success, it also increased the tensions between the girls and Justin.

Seeing the lower morale in Camps Charlie and Delta, Jill, and her teammates decided to steal all the sleeping bags from the Delta Camp. Despite some hiccups, Justin was able to execute the plan. However, this move also put them in the bad graces of Bravo Camp, who felt that such actions were cruel. Shortly afterward, Jill learned that Bravo’s last remaining member, Javier Colón, was trying to team up with Delta Camp and tried to raid his supplies. The following events meant that Javier had to leave the show, but he was satisfied that he had burned down his team’s log cabin so that Alpha Camp could not use it.

With just Camps Alpha and Charlie remaining, the latter approached Jill asking her to switch to their side. While her practical side agreed with the proposition, the survivalist did not think she could leave Amber behind, whom she considered her “spirit sister.” After much deliberation and a conversation across the Neka river, Jill refused the offer. At the same time, both she and Amber had grown suspicious that Justin was taking more than his fair share of salmon that the team had caught earlier.

After getting into an argument with both women, Justin decided to take up Charlie Camp’s invitation to switch. He took some of the goodies from Alpha Camp’s base and destroyed their tarp. Furious, Jill decided to write everything that Justin had apparently done on a piece of paper and sent it to Charlie Camp via an arrow. As a result, Justin had to leave the show. It was now time for the final task, and both teams were up against each other to race to a pre-designated point by traversing the dangerous path that they lay ahead of them. Due to a bit of direction error, the girls lost the challenge and were gutted since they had been so close to winning.

Where is Jill Ashlock Now?

As of writing, Jill Ashlock is thriving in her personal and professional life. The reality TV star is a Private Investigator, Firefighter, and Emergency Medical Technician(EMT). As seen in the show, she is always ready to take charge and do what needs to be done to achieve her goals. Interestingly, Netflix is far from her only television appearance, as Jill has also worked with CBS, The Weather Channel, and Lunacy Productions. Additionally, she has modeled for Ross Dress for Less and Harley-Davidson. She is also the Indoor Archery Director for Chickasaw Archery Club.

Since July 4, 2008, Jill has been happily married to Kyle Ashlock. Her son graduated in May 2022, which she is pretty proud of. She also seems fond of her granddaughter and takes delight in teaching her new skills. Based in New Haven, Kentucky, the mother of three is an accomplished angler, having won numerous competitions for the same. Her archery skills are also quite good, as she was ranked first in her state for the sport. Additionally, Jill also seems interested in wall-climbing and motorcycles.

