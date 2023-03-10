Nick Radner: Where is Outlast Season 1 Winner Now?

The tasks outlined in Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ are not meant for everyone. Each and every day, the participants of this captivating survival series have to make sure that they keep pushing hard and maintain an advantage over the others. However, given the harsh conditions they must endure, this strategy is easier said than done. It is perhaps for this reason that Nick Radner, one of the winners of the very first season of the reality series, has such a huge fan following. His time on the show was far from smooth, but alongside his teammates, he thrived and ensured his victory. Naturally, people are pretty curious about just where Nick is these days. Luckily, here is what we know about the same!

Nick Radner’s Outlast Journey

Entering the Netflix series at the age of 36, Nick Radner was determined to be one of the winners. When the participants learned that they could form their teams, it was only a short time before he was a member of Charlie Camp. His teammates included Angie Kenai, Andrea Hilderbrand, and Seth Lueker. Thanks to their teamwork and resourcefulness, Nick’s group was able to build a good shelter and start a fire. However, while he seemed eager to take charge, his attitude did not sit well with Angie, who did not want to be underestimated simply because of being a woman.

Things were troublesome for Charlie Camp when Andrea left after the very first night due to health reasons. The development upset Nick as he thought this to be quitting, which he did not like. Meanwhile, his tiff with Angie continued until reaching a boiling point during the task when all teams had the chance to get some crab pots. After constructing the raft, the team had to decide who to send forward to do the mission and navigate the Neka river. Nick was adamant about sending Seth, but Angie argued she would be a better fit given her lighter weight. In the end, Angie was the only person out of all the participants to get crab pots, which considerably changed Nick’s opinion.

Soon afterward, Charle Camp was approached by Delta Camp, who wondered if they could borrow one of the crab pots. Nick and his team agreed to the request and took the time to incentivize Paul Preece into joining their team. After Jordan Williams’ evacuation, Paul ended up switching to Charlie Camp, which set the whole group against the remaining members of Delta Camp, Dawn Nelson and Joel Hungate. Now the only Camp with four members, Nick’s team continued to dominate the competition. They even allied with Alpha Team, leading to their decision to reject Javier Colón’s request to be a part of Charlie Camp.

Nick’s team did suffer a huge loss when Angie had to be medically evacuated. Still, the remaining three decided to do their best in her honor. With only Camps Charlie and Alpha in play, the former tried to lure in Jill Ashock, who rejected the offer. Their second proposition was to Justin, who did agree to the switch but was then eliminated when some of his actions did not sit well with the other three members of Charlie Camp. For the final stretch, the remaining players were asked to reach a certain point to be declared the winner. While Nick’s team had a longer route and was often intersected by cold water streams, the other group did have to navigate a harsher terrain. In the end, Charlie Camp did end up winning the competition and claiming the prize of $1 million.

Where is Nick Radner Now?

Based in Tampa, Florida, Nick Radner is an educator as well as a survivalist. In fact, he is presently a part of Palm Harbor University High, a school based in Palm Harbor, Florida. Not only is Nick an English Language Arts teacher, but he also serves as the Wrestling Coach for the school. In fact, his team won the Class 3A, District 8 wrestling tournament in 2018. When it comes to his teaching methods, the reality TV star seemingly prefers a direct approach and pushes his students to be the best. His recent accomplishments include climbing atop Mount Shasta by himself. He has also traveled the Pacific Northwest and the Sierra Nevadas, along with the Rocky Mountains and several other parts of the USA.

