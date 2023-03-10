Outlast: Who is Andrea Hilderbrand? Where is She Now?

One of the most talked-about survival game series is Netflix’s ‘Outlast.‘ ‘Survivor’ is the first survivalist game show that springs to mind when we think of them. Yet ‘Outlast’ elevates the entire ‘Survivor’ narrative to new heights. The competitors are placed in a dangerous environment in Alaska where they must find ways to survive, making it by far one of the riskiest game shows. The winner is either the last group standing or the first group to survive and cross the finish line. There are no eliminations, unlike ‘Survivor,’ and competitors are free to quit the game at any time or switch sides. Andrea Hilderbrand started his journey at ‘Outlast’ as a team member of Charlie team alongside Angie, Nick, and Seth. Well, let’s dive in and find out everything there is about Andrea, shall we?

Who is Andrea Hilderbrand?

Andrea Hilderbrand is a super fit 51-year-old woman residing in Charlotte, North Carolina. Originally Andrea comes from Troy, North Carolina, and she belongs to a loving family. She is an avid runner, cyclist, and many other things, which makes Andrea one of the strongest contestants out there. Andrea loves taking part in CrossFit competitions, and she secured the 16th position worldwide in 2017 under the Women (45-49) category. In an interview with Live Active Charlotte, Andrea revealed her motivation and motto.

She said, “JUST DO IT! Don’t be scared to try new things. Change and placing yourself in uncomfortable positions may be scary at first, but it’s the only way we grow and realize our true potential. Just remember that there is no harm in trying to better oneself and that you will always have support along the way.” Andrea attended Pfeiffer University, where she received her Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Mathematics. The incredibly smart survivalist also earned her Master’s degree in Master’s degree Industrial Engineering / Engineering Management from the University of South Florida.

Where is Andrea Hilderbrand Now?

Though it is certain that had Andrea not fallen so miserably sick during the first few episodes, she would’ve gone all the way. While she was enrolled for her Master’s degree, the reality Tv star joined Pratt & Whitney as an Engineer and rose to the position of Senior Engineer. After staying in the company for six and a half years, she quit the job. She then joined Various TV Networks where she worked as a Freelance Televison. In 2007 she joined ESPN as a Stage Manager and stayed in the company for over seven years. Currently, Andrea has been working at Siemens since 2015, where she started out as a Project Management and has now secured the position of Procurement Specialist.

The engineer truly has it all when it comes to juggling her work, her family, and her love for outdoors. She loves to challenge herself every day by going running or simply hiking at the tallest peaks. Her current romantic partner, Phillip ‘Rudy’ Rudisill, has also accompanied the reality Tv star on more than one occasion in terms of hiking. We wish Andrea and her partner Phillip a lifetime of happiness, and we hope they achieve all their dreams.

