Outlast: Who is Joel Hungate? Where is He Now?

For a survival show like Netflix’s ‘Outlast,’ the determination and talents showcased by the cast members are as crucial as the format of the series. After all, few people can survive in a competition like this, where nature and humans alike are working against you. For season 1‘s Joel Hungate, the story was no different as he tried his level best to be a part of the winning team. Naturally, many people are eager to know just where the reality TV star is these days. So, let’s dive right in, shall we?

Who is Joel Hungate?

At the age of 33, Joel Hungate entered the Netflix competition in hopes of winning the million-dollar cash prize meant for the team that would outlast everyone else. After all the cast members were divided, Joel was a part of Delta Camp along with his teammates, Jordan Williams, Paul Preece, and Dawn Nelson. The four felt like they had to group together because the other three teams did not want them, which left them determined to prove everyone else wrong.

Not long after the start of the competition, Delta Camp ended up being the last team to retain all four of its original members. This encouraged Joel’s team even more, who bonded with each other over their interests and families. More than anything, it was the enthusiasm and competitive spirit of Jordan that kept the group going. However, things took a turn after Jordan collapsed due to the group’s meager food supply.

After Jordan was medically evacuated, he confirmed his exit via a handwritten letter through which he asked his teammates to stay strong and to keep playing in the name of their loved ones. The message left Joel and the others crying as they mourned the loss of their teammate. However, Joel and Dawn were further shocked when they realized that Paul had abandoned them and joined Charlie Camp.

Furious about the apparent betrayal, the remaining members of Delta Camp confronted Paul and asked him if they meant nothing to him. The bad blood between the two camps led Joel and Dawn to suspect Paul’s new team when they found that the Delta Camp’s base had been robbed and their sleeping bags were missing. However, the duo soon spotted an unknown raft on their side of the Neka river. This made them realize that the robbery had been done by someone on the Alpha or Bravo Camp.

Dawn ended up issuing an ultimatum for the robber to come out of hiding, or she would puncture the rubber tubes on their raft. This was something that she did follow up on, and Justin court, the one who had raided the Delta Camp base, now had to cross the river on his own. Meanwhile, Joel and Dawn tried their best to spend the night without any sleeping bags. The next day, they learned that Javier Colón of the Bravo Camp was willing to partner with them as his last teammate, Brian Kahrs, had also left.

However, neither Alpha nor Charlie Camp was happy with the possible alliance and decided to sabotage the development. While Alpha Camp raided Javier’s base, Charlie Camp ensured that the Delta Camp would not find solace on their side of the river. Tired of the tactics being used and afraid of spending another night without any insulation in the Alaskan wilderness, both Joel and Dawn decided to leave the competition.

Where is Joel Hungate Now?

As of writing, Joel Hungate is based in McCordsville, Indiana. The survivalist continues to develop his skills and has completed many mountaineering expeditions. One of his trekking journeys saw Joel helping the injured during a rock-sliding incident in West M<ongolia. He was also among the first people to summit the mountain they had been climbing. Apart from his outdoor talents, Joel is also an engineer and healthcare professional.

At present, he holds the position of Director of Hancock Wellness and Employer Strategy for Hancock Regional Hospital. The survivalist is also a mental health advocate and a leader for the Infrastructure of Well-Being. Moreover, Joel is happily married and is a proud father of three children, Max, Charlotte, and Amelia. If there is anything that makes the reality TV star happiest, it’s spending time with his family and doing the outdoor activities he loves so much.

