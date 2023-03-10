Why Did Jordan Williams Leave Outlast? Where is He Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ is certainly a treat for anyone who loves survival adventures. The reality show is known for challenging its participants to the extreme via harsh natural conditions and daunting tasks. Despite the best efforts of the contestants, there are some who end up having to leave the competition before they would have liked. However, things were not so simple for Jordan Williams, whose exit from the show was far from easy and led many to shed tears. Naturally, people are eager to know just why the reality TV star left the show and what he is up to these days. Luckily, we have just the info you need!

Why Did Jordan Williams Leave Outlast?

When Jordan Williams entered the Netflix competition in season 1 at the age of 25, he was relatively younger than most participants. Upon not being one of the first choices for the first three teams to be formed, Jordan soon found himself in Delta Camp alongside Paul Preece, Dawn Nelson, and Joel Hungate. Determined to prove everyone wrong and hopefully emerge as victors, he rallied his to work together with much enthusiasm.

Jordan’s trust in his teammates paid off when they quickly made a base and started a fire for the first night. This furthered Jordan’s dedication towards the competition, especially when Delta Camp ended up being the last team to have all of its original four members together. He also decided to talk to members of Charlie Camp and hopefully play some psychological games. However, it did not have the same effect as he might have expected.

Things took a turn when the contestants were tasked with making a raft to travel to an island in the middle of the Neka river and grab the crab pots hidden there. Jordan ended up being the person to be on the raft for the mission and even decided to engage in some push-ups when he saw Charlie Camp’s Angie Kenai. However, he ended up missing the island due to the river’s current, much to his dismay.

Now running low on food, Jordan was worried about his health and ability to stay in the competition. He admitted that he had comparatively less fat reserves than everybody else and could already feel his ribs. Though he wanted to continue, Jordan ended up passing out while walking, which alarmed his teammates, and Jordan was medically evacuated by the showrunners.

As Jordan had not fired his flare gun, it was revealed that he would be given a chance to choose whether he wanted to return to the show after waking up. While the remaining members of Delta Camp did want their teammates back, they were also quite worried about Jordan’s health. Soon, a letter was dropped for the team, containing Jordan’s handwritten message for them. After expressing his regret that he would not be able to continue. However, he urged his teammates to keep playing with everything they had to win the competition for their loved ones.

Where is Jordan Williams Now?

A former US Marine, Jordan Williams is enjoying life to the fullest and always seems happy to spend time outdoors. The reality TV member recently partook in elk hunting and can often be found at gun ranges in order to practice his shooting skills. Presently, he works as a Carpenter for Superior Contracting and is based in Fort Collins, Colorado. More than anything, Jordan is a family man through and through. He absolutely adores his two girls, Remi and Teddy, who also seem to love their father very much. The Williams family is soon to increase in size thanks to the baby boy that the reality TV star and Florence will welcome in June 2023. We wish Jordan the best for his future and hope he finds limitless happiness in the days to come.

