Outlast: Who is Dawn Nelson? Where is She Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ introduced 16 contestants who fight to stay in the game to win the prize money of $1 million. The season premiere brought extra excitement, thrills, and action, but it also introduced us to several interesting contestants, including Creston, Washington resident Dawn Nelson. Although Dawn was enthusiastic about competing on the popular reality show, she claimed she was terrified about what lay ahead. Still, she was determined not to give up and was confident that the skills she had gained throughout her life as a former correction officer would give her an advantage over others. Well, with fans now eager to learn more about Dawn Nelson, here’s everything we know about her!

Who is Dawn Nelson?

43-year-old Dawn Nelson had a difficult life where she had to go through a lot. She spent a lonely childhood in Danville, Ferry County, where her parents were fourth-generation cattle ranchers. Dawn grew up riding her horse alone in the woods, away from any disturbance. Dawn knew from a very early age that she had what it takes to make a name for herself on the survivor list. Hence, she had previously applied to make an appearance on ‘Survivor.’ However, when that failed, she was advised by an old friend to try out ‘Outlast.’

On the show, Dawn was teamed with the Delta team comprising Joel, Jordan, and Paul. Dawn and Joel faced the realities of natural calamities when they realized hunger and cold were turning the other contestants into savages. However, she pushed through challenges. Even the show’s executive producer Grant Kahler spoke greatly about Dawn. He said, “While all contestants had to have an ‘a baseline of outdoor skills,’ Nelson proved exceptional.” He added, “She grew up hunting her food, she grew up growing her food, she was so unbelievably knowledgeable that she blew all of us away like, gosh, is anyone going to even be able to compete with this girl? She was just that impressive.”

Where is Dawn Nelson Now?

As mentioned above, Dawn had faced a tough life. She was diagnosed with breast cancer and is finally cancer free. She also faced a grave injury while at Airway Heights Corrections Center that left her with no feeling in her right hand. In an interview with Seattle Times, Dawn revealed, “It was like my grab-ahold-of-life and live it again, that’s what it was.” She added, “I didn’t do it to prove [anything] to anybody but myself that I was actually still this person that can go and survive. Half the time, I forgot the cameras were even watching me.”

Currently, the reality Tv star is working as a Phlebotomist and Medical Lab Assistant at Coulee Medical Center. She has dedicated her life to her family and farm animals, including all the horses she loves dearly. We wish Dawn all the best in my life, and may she continue to stay this strong. Besides, Dawn has been happily married since September 2002 and has a beautiful daughter named Laren Nelson with her long-term partner. She is a fantastic mother, friend, and survivor who has been through a lot in her life.

