Paramount+’s JonBenét Starts Filming in Calgary in May

The filming of Paramount+’s mystery series ‘JonBenét’ is set to commence in Calgary, Alberta, in May. Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach are the creators and writers of the series, with Richard LaGravenese on board as the showrunner.

The true crime show delves into the 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey, one of the country’s most infamous unsolved crimes. The narrative thoroughly examines the enigmatic circumstances surrounding JonBenét’s tragic death, shedding light on the intense media scrutiny that ensued and the lingering uncertainties that have baffled the nation for years. Furthermore, the series aims to thoroughly investigate all potential suspects involved in the case.

JonBenét, a 6-year-old girl, went missing from her residence in Boulder, Colorado, on December 26, 1996. Her lifeless body was discovered hours later in the basement of her home, along with a lengthy ransom note. Following an autopsy, authorities determined that JonBenét had been strangled, and her death was classified as a homicide. Initially, Boulder police suspected JonBenét’s mother Patsy of composing the ransom note and staging both the note and the crime scene in an attempt to conceal the murder. Her brother, aged 9 at the time of the incident, was cleared of any involvement in JonBenét’s death in 1999.

In 2013, previously sealed court documents revealed that a grand jury in 1999 had recommended charging the Ramseys with obstructing the prosecution. However, the district attorney concluded that there was insufficient evidence to secure a successful indictment. Despite ongoing investigations, the case remains unresolved. Even decades after its occurrence, the case garnered significant media scrutiny and remains a focal point of interest. Numerous documentaries and news specials have looked into the details of the case as well.

Query’s past work includes scripting ‘The Delivered,’ an action-packed drama revolving around a U.S. Marshal’s daring mission to rescue his incarcerated brother from execution. Wallach, on the other hand, has contributed to the ‘Table Read’ podcast and wrote several books, including The New York Times best-seller ‘We All Looked Up.’ LaGravenese, known for his recent writing credits ‘Disenchanted,’ ‘The Comedian,’ and ‘Unbroken,’ has also directed notable projects such as ‘The Last Five Years,’ ‘Beautiful Creatures,’ and ‘P.S. I Love You.’

Calgary, the principal location of the series, continues to host the shooting of shows such as ‘My Life with the Walter Boys‘ and ‘The Last of Us.’

