Peacock Orders Cold War Drama Series ‘Ponies’

Peacock has set the ball rolling for a Cold War drama! The Cinemaholic has learned that the streaming platform has ordered the historical series ‘Ponies.’ Susanna Fogel is the writer and director of the project, with David Iserson on board as the showrunner. The shooting of the series will start in Berlin, Germany, on an undisclosed date.

The plot centers on two twenty-something American women who, after their husbands are killed, become the first female CIA operatives in 1977 Moscow. Bea, an intellectual Jewish woman from New England who is fluent in Russian, joins forces with Twila, who grew up near a military base in the South and has a knack for survival. Together, they operate covertly to recruit a Soviet spy, unravel a sprawling Cold War conspiracy, and investigate the mysterious deaths of their husbands.

Iserson and Fogel previously collaborated on the 2018 action comedy film ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me,’ which follows best friends Audrey and Morgan as they stumble into an international conspiracy when the former learns her ex-boyfriend is a spy. The movie boasts a star-studded ensemble that includes Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Sam Heughan, Justin Theroux, and Gillian Anderson. Iserson’s other notable credits include USA Network’s ‘Mr. Robot,’ Fox’s ‘New Girl,’ and AMC’s ‘Mad Men.’

Fogel recently directed the biographical drama ‘Winner,’ which explores the life of Reality Winner, a brilliant young outsider from Texas whose principles are tested while serving in the U.S. Air Force and working as an NSA contractor. She also directed episodes of Disney+’s ‘A Small Light,’ a series recounting the courageous actions of Miep Gies, a Dutch woman who risks her life to shelter Anne Frank’s family from the Nazis during World War II. Additionally, Fogel co-wrote the screenplay for ‘Booksmart,’ a comedy about two academic overachievers who, on the eve of their high school graduation, decide to make up for lost time by squeezing four years of fun into one epic night.

Berlin continues to serve as a vibrant hub for numerous World War II and Cold War-set projects, owing to its historical appeal and significance. The city previously hosted the shooting of notable productions such as ‘Treasure’ and ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ highlighting the region’s pivotal role in narratives that explore profound historical events and their lasting impact.

Read More: Apple TV+ Orders The Lazarus Files Adaptation ‘Bite’