Apple TV+’s new feature film ‘Lost Bus’ is narrowing down on director Paul Greengrass to helm the upcoming project. Greengrass is reportedly in talks to direct the real-life inspired movie based on the infamous 2018 California wildfire known as “Camp Fire” that shook the nation. Greengrass rose to prominence with the 2004 spy-thriller movie ‘The Bourne Supremacy,’ starring Matt Damon. The writer-director followed up the movie’s success with 2007’s ‘The Bourne Ultimatum.’ However, Greengrass is best known for directing the 2013 action-thriller ‘Captain Phillips.’ Given Greengrass’ pedigree in directing documentaries and movies based on real events, he is an ideal choice to helm the project.

‘Lost Bus’ will reportedly focus on bus driver Kevin McKay and school teacher Mary Ludwig, who help a group of children survive the wildfire. The film will be set in Paradise, California, whose residents awaken to a growing wildfire that quickly engulfs the entire town and locks them inside their homes. However, McKay and Ludwig are trapped in the wildfire with a group of children they must protect while also figuring out how to navigate the fire. The film will be based on the 2018 Camp Fire incident, which is the most destructive wildfire in California’s history. Camp Fire lasted from November 8 to November 25, 2008, and burned down 153,336 acres of land. It resulted in the deaths of 85 individuals.

The 2018 Camp Fire has been the subject of several media pieces, including a Netflix documentary titled ‘Fire in Paradise,’ released in 2019. A film adaptation of LA Times columnist Bill Plaschke’s book ‘Paradise Found: A High School Football Team’s Rise from the Ashes,’ set during the Camp Fire, was reportedly being developed at 101 Studios in 2021. However, the Apple TV+ project appears to be a different one and is not based on Plaschke’s book. The film is based on a screenplay written by screenwriter Brad Ingelsby, best known for his work on the HBO mystery drama series ‘Mare of Easttown.’ Ingelsby’s other credits include films such as the Ben Affleck starer sports drama ‘The Way Back‘ and the Jason Segel and Casey Affleck-led 2019 drama ‘Our Friend.’

‘Lost Bus’ currently has no cast members attacked as the film is still in the early stages of development. While Greengrass is reportedly in negotiations to direct the project, he is also attacked to the sci-fi drama ‘1984,’ which is expected to start production soon. Hence, if Greengrass signs on to direct the Apple TV+ project, production on ‘Lost Bus’ will commence after the director has fulfilled his commitments to ‘1984.’ ‘Lost Bus’ is being co-produced by Blumhouse Productions’ CEO Jason Blum. He will be joined by actress and producer Jamie Lee Curtis (‘Halloween’). As of this writing, the film does not have a tentative release date.

