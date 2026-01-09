Why Did Alex and Sarah Break Up in People We Meet on Vacation?

‘People We Meet on Vacation‘ follows the narratives of two best friends as they navigate life and their friendship, both of which become increasingly complicated with the years. Poppy Wright first enters Alex Nilsen’s life in college, when the duo find themselves headed for the same summer vacation destination: their hometown of Linfield, Ohio. From this inciting road trip, a wonderful friendship blossoms, which leads the duo to undertake an annual summer trip, where they spend at least one week together, exploring sights and courting adventure.

Alongside their friendship, one other thing that remains consistent is Alex’s tumultuous relationship with his high school sweetheart, Sarah. Over the years, the two have broken up and gotten back together numerous times. Still, it comes as a surprise when, a year or two into Poppy’s estrangement from her best friend, she discovers that he has called things off with Sarah, this time for good. It’s partially her curiosity about what drove the final wedge between the couple and whether it has anything to do with the thing that ended her friendship with Alex that compels her to seek out one final vacation with the latter. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Poppy Has a Role to Play in Alex and Sarah’s Final Breakup

Alex and Sarah’s relationship remains an early tether in the former’s life, which is well established even before he strikes up a friendship with Poppy. Yet, there’s no denying that the aspiring writer’s presence introduces some friction in the relationship. Even though it takes them years to accept it, Alex and Poppy begin falling for each other early on in their relationship. However, the safety of their entirely platonic friendship prevents them from ever scrutinizing the clear potential for romance between them. This also compels Alex to remain stuck in a cycle with his high school sweetheart, which is defined by mercurial breakups and makeups that seemingly happen at the toss of a hat. Therefore, while the couple likely has a trove of other complications that influence their precarious romance, Poppy is undeniably a contributing factor.

Alex has evident feelings for Poppy, which he keeps hidden for fear of rejection, or worse, ruining their friendship. Even though the duo are best friends, they couldn’t be more different from each other in terms of personalities, wants, and desires. Poppy seeks adventure in life, which has to come at the cost of a reliable foundation. She wants to see new places, meet new people, and have the freedom to live life without expectations or commitments weighing her down. Inversely, Alex is someone who wants a soft place to land at the end of each of his adventures. He wants steady reliability. He thinks this foundational difference between himself and his best friend makes them incompatible in principle. As such, while they can have a strong, years-long friendship, he’s reluctant to expect anything more from Poppy.

However, these are things that Alex can easily find with Sarah, who shares the same roots as him and is ready for the commitment that he desires. Nonetheless, while they’re perfect on paper, it doesn’t change the fact that they’re not truly in love with one another. Although Alex would like to be in love with Sarah, as it would make his life a lot easier, he can’t help but fall for Poppy, which ruins him for other romantic prospects. Therefore, he keeps going back to Sarah, to a relationship that is familiar and comfortable. The fact that it’s a near-kiss with Poppy that ultimately drives Alex to propose to his girlfriend is further proof of the same. Instead of an expression of his love for Sarah, the proposal is actually a self-preserving reaction as a last-ditch attempt to negate the reality of the feelings he has for his best friend.

Alex and Sarah Weren’t as Compatible as They Assumed

Although Poppy does influence the inevitable end of Alex and Sarah’s relationship, the couple also has their own fair share of complications to deal with. The two have been together since high school, and despite their frequent breakups, there’s no indication that either of them has had another significant relationship. Inevitably, the level of compatibility they once shared as teenagers inevitably frays as they continue to grow as individuals. Although Alex is initially an eternal homebound, who has no plans of leaving his hometown in his adult life, as he gains more life experience, he begins to develop more worldly traits. He dreams of becoming a professor in London and visiting new and exciting places. Nevertheless, it’s a given that these dreams will have to take a backseat once he proposes to Sarah. He knows that it’s a forgone conclusion that they would end up settling down in Linsfield.

On the other hand, Sarah initially believes that most of the problems in their relationship stem from her boyfriend’s relationship with his best friend. Alex decidedly has a problem with prioritizing Poppy and his girlfriend appropriately in his life. The feelings he harbors for the former inevitably compel him to develop a close and intimate relationship with her that often leaves the latter feeling neglected. However, this isn’t the only problem facing their dynamic. Sarah realizes this once Poppy eventually exits Alex’s life as the two cease all contact in the aftermath of Tuscany. During this time, it becomes obvious that there are plenty of other problems to address between the two. For once, Sarah begins to realize that the dreams she subscribed to in her relationship with Alex weren’t what she actually wanted out of life. Therefore, it’s only after the two break up that she begins pursuing a career as an air hostess. Ultimately, Alex and Sarah called off their engagement because of the simple fact that it wasn’t meant to be between the two.

