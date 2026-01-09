Who is Daisy? Who Plays Her in People We Meet on Vacation?

‘People We Meet on Vacation‘ centers around a vacation pact made between two best friends, Alex and Poppy. The film, told through a non-linear narrative, follows its protagonists over the course of a decade. When Alex and Poppy first meet, they’re both college students sharing a car ride back home to get to their hometown, Linfield, Ohio. The next summer, they keep the newfound tradition of taking trips together alive by going camping in Squamish, Vancouver. Eventually, this marks the start of a new beginning as the two make the promise to spend one week of every summer together, visiting new places and going on exciting adventures. Additionally, on their first official vacation together, both Alex and Poppy make new connections with fellow campers Buck and Daisy. These relationships, though fleeting, add a memorable component to their time in Squamish. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Alex Has an Unforgettable Beachside Experience With Daisy

Daisy enters the narrative after Alex and Poppy follow Buck, their motorboat pilot, to an exclusive bonfire deeper into the woods. From the get-go, the camper remains interested in Alex. Fortunately, the latter is also recently coming out of a devastating breakup, which means he’s open to the idea of a spontaneous summer fling. If he has any reservations about embracing a more breezy personality, his best friend is more than happy to encourage him to embrace his “vacation persona” and undertake unwise adventures he would otherwise avoid. As a result, when Daisy floats the idea of a group-wide skinny dipping session, Poppy manages to convince her friend to tag along, while she stays behind for some alone time with her own situational fling, Buck.

As a result, Alex ends up accompanying the group of campers, mostly strangers, as they run to the beach for skinny dipping. Although the experience itself is overwhelmingly positive and even secures him a kiss from Daisy, what follows is pure chaotic disaster. As it turns out, Alex’s initial reluctance compelled him to strip down to the nude considerably closer to the coastline than his fellow campers. As a result, while everyone else is able to find their clothes in the dry land without any trouble, Alex faces a different reality. All his clothes, save for a sock, ended up floating away with the ocean waves. Consequently, he has no choice but to covertly make his way back to camp and try to find Poppy for a quick rescue. Since neither has their luggage with them, the night ends with Alex having to adorn his friend’s romper. Although he and Daisy never cross paths after this brief interaction, their time together at the beach becomes an unavoidable and hilarious part of Alex’s backstory.

Madeleine Akua Steps Into the Role of Daisy in People We Meet on Vacation

Daisy’s role in ‘People We Meet on Vacation,’ much like Buck’s, adds a sense of alluring adventure to Poppy and Alex’s first-ever official vacation together. In many ways, her presence encourages the latter to come out of his shell and embrace his wild streak, at least in some moments. Madeleine Akua perfectly encapsulates this maverick and captivating spirit through her portrayal of Daisy. The actress first stepped into the entertainment industry with features on a few short films, like the 2021 title ‘The Phoenix,’ 2022’s ‘Katlyn,’ and the 2023 project ‘Bluebells.’

Eventually, Akua landed her first appearance on a TV series in ‘C.B. Strike,’ in which she plays the role of a character known as Legs. Since then, she has also been a part of two projects in 2025, including the miniseries ‘Playing Nice,’ where she embodies the character of Jill, and the Christian Ditter directorial fantasy film ‘Momo,’ which finds her in the role of Jenny. Additionally, fans may also recognize her from the beloved Larian Studios’ role-playing video game, ‘Baldur’s Gate III.’ She’s featured on the game as a voice actor for several characters, including Dollivar Noot, Flo Hurlburl, and more. ‘With People We Meet on Vacation,’ Akua adds a memorable role to her promising and ever-expanding filmography.

