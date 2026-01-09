People We Meet on Vacation: Is R+R a Real Magazine?

The protagonist of ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ is no stranger to relaxing at beaches, exploring new cities, and enjoying time away from regular life. In fact, she vacations for a living. Polly Wright, a chaotic wanderlust at heart, has always dreamed of working as a writer for R+R (Rest + Relaxation), a travel magazine where she gets paid to visit new and exciting places and write about them. However, in the past few months, her pieces have become contrite, and her inspiration has all but vanished. This is a result of her strained relationship with her long-time best friend and frequent travel companion, Alex Nilsen. Even though the duo had made a pact in college to spend at least one week every year on a vacation together, they have recently strayed from this promise in the wake of a fallout. Fortunately, one opportune destination wedding and an accommodating boss at R+R might just be Poppy’s ticket to righting past wrongs.

R+R is a Fictional Magazine That Shapes Poppy’s Narrative

Much like many of the other storytelling elements in the fictitious world of ‘People We Meet on Vacation,’ R+R is also confined within the narrative of Poppy and Alex’s story. The magazine was first introduced in Emily Henry’s eponymous novel, published in 2021, which serves as the source material for the Brett Haley directorial adaptation. However, outside of its literary counterpart, Rest + Relaxation, the on-screen travel magazine has no other origins in real life. While fans may find similarly christened blogs, magazines, or other websites, these real publications have no direct connection to the fictional R+R. Yet, despite its lack of an off-screen basis, the magazine manages to infuse some level of realism into Poppy’s overarching narrative.

‘People We Meet on Vacation’ sports a significant familiarity with classic rom-coms of the ’90s and early 2000s. One of the well-loved tropes prevalent across this period-specific genre was the journalist/writer profession often occupied by the leading lady. This instance can be easily found in films like ‘The Holiday,’ ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ and more. In fact, the protagonist from ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ to whom Emily Bader’s Poppy Wright has drawn a notable comparison, was also connected to the journalistic career field. This pre-existing trope infuses a sense of familiarity and relatability to Poppy’s character, allowing her and her narrative to find realism through genre conventions. Additionally, her profession as a travel writer at R+R serves her own personal narrative as well, improving the well-rounded nature of her characterization. Poppy’s personal relationships, aspirations, and goals all remain inextricably tied to her job at the travel company. Therefore, as the plot progresses, so does the nature of her work-life balance, or lack thereof. Ultimately, though fictitious, the travel magazine becomes pivotal in the protagonist’s character development throughout the story.

