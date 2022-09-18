Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

A part of the sprawling ‘Power’ franchise, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ revolves around the early life of Kanan Stark, a major antagonist and later anti-villain in the original series. The story focuses on Kanan and his family and how his circumstances turn him into what he is destined to become. In season 2 episode 6, titled ‘It’s a Business, Man,’ Raq decides to negotiate with the Italians and discovers that she has to use Unique as a middleman. Marvin learns about Kenya’s return and is not particularly happy about it. Lou Lou takes steps to establish control over his studio. Meanwhile, Kanan gets robbed while making a money drop for his mother’s business. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

The episode begins as Raq marshals her forces and warns them about the storm that might be coming. She knows that the feud with the Italians is far from over. Worrell approaches her and tells her that Unique and the son of Sal Boselli are friends, suggesting that they should use Unique to make peace. Raq doesn’t trust Worrell or Unique, but she doesn’t have many options. Her brothers are skeptical about the plan, and with good reasons, but as she makes it clear to them, this is probably the only way to solve the problem without bloodshed. Raq and her crew later meet Sal, and the Italians agree to a partnership under one condition: Unique will run Raq’s operation in New Jersey. Although Raq realizes this has been Unique and Worrell’s plans all along, she can’t do much about it.

Meanwhile, Burke has started to piece together the mystery around Howard’s shooting. As for Burke himself, he becomes frustrated after Kanan doesn’t show up at their meeting. Elsewhere, Marvin’s relationship with Jukebox is still in shambles. Raq reminds him what he did to Jukebox before telling him that their own father never laid a hand on her. She then reveals to Marvin that Kenya is back in town, and Jukebox has reached out to her. When Marvin starts to rage, his sister remarks that the only reason Jukebox sought out her mother is that she didn’t have any relationship with Marvin. Despite what Marvin wishes, Jukebox seems to be enjoying her time with her mother. She even indulges Kenya’s wishes to see her in a dress. Marvin later visits Kenya and demands for her to stay out of their daughter’s life.

Raq’s decision to make Kanan a part of her operation has surprised many of her family members, including Kanan himself. While he has always wanted to be part of this life, now that it is rapidly becoming a reality, he increasingly seems to be terrified by the prospect. He is tasked with the job of delivering money, but he and Famous get robbed. Although he gets the money back and beats up the thief quite severely, the police soon appear out of nowhere, arrest Famous, and take the money.

Kanan doesn’t tell his mother about this, though he unsuccessfully tries to convince her to get Famous out of police custody. He then tells Marvin the truth, who doesn’t help either. Having no other choice, Kanan reaches out to Howard, who comes through for him. Unbeknownst to Howard, Burke sees him speaking to Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 6 Ending: Is Camacho Dead?

Crown Camacho is a record label owner, producer, and Lou Lou’s partner, though he refers to the latter disparagingly as the “money guy.” Earlier in the season, he sleeps with Lou Lou’s girlfriend Jessica and gets her a job in Los Angeles. Although Lou Lou is aware of the infidelity, he does nothing to either of them, letting Jessica leave and continuing to work with Camacho.

However, when Lou Lou learns that Camacho has approached his sister and asked her help to remove him from the music business, it’s the straw that breaks the proverbial camel’s back. He returns to the studio to confront Camacho, who doesn’t realize the danger he is in until it’s too late. Lou Lou might be trying to establish a legitimate business, but he is still part of the Thomas family, ruthless and vicious when he needs to be. He kills Camacho with one of the cords lying around in the studio but then discovers Zisa has arrived. Although she probably will not go to the police, it does complicate matters for Lou Lou.

