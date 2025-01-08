Presumed Innocent Season 2 Begins Filming in LA in September This Year

The City of Angels will remain home to a twist-laden legal thriller! The filming of the second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’ will start in Los Angeles, California, in September. David E. Kelley, who created the series, continues to serve as the showrunner.

The second installment will introduce a new narrative and adopt an anthology format as it departs from the first season’s storylines and characters. Jo Murray’s upcoming novel ‘Dissection of a Murder,’ which will be published in 2026, will reportedly serve as the foundation for the sophomore season.

The plot of the novel centers on Leila Reynolds, a defense lawyer who is handed her first murder case. As she takes on the responsibility, she realizes that she may be out of her depth, but unfortunately, the defendant only wants her on the case. Meanwhile, matters become more complicated with her husband’s inclusion into the mix as the prosecutor. Soon, she finds herself battling on all fronts to keep her secrets her own.

The creative heads behind the show have been considering bringing back a few characters from the first installment to the second season to ensure a smooth transition. We have yet to find out whether the lead performer, Jake Gyllenhaal, will appear in the upcoming installment, at least in a guest capacity. Peter Sarsgaard, who played Tommy Molto, confirmed that he won’t be a part of the upcoming episodes.

The first installment of the show follows Gyllenhaal’s Rusty Sabich, a chief deputy prosecutor who gets caught in a homicide case that quickly begins unraveling his personal life under public scrutiny. The season is based on Scott Turow’s eponymous 1987 legal thriller novel, which had previously been adapted into a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford as Sabich.

Los Angeles remains a stunning and reliable backdrop for filmmakers and creators across the country, owing to its scenic locales and larger-than-life status as the center of the entertainment industry. It is known globally for its glitz, glamour, beaches, and sunny weather. Its appealing ambiance has also graced many thrillers over the years, allowing the cheerful atmosphere to be broken up with a sense of mystery and intrigue. In addition to the first season of ‘Presumed Innocent,’ some of the notable legal dramas shot in LA include ‘Matlock,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ and ‘Goliath.’

