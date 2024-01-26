Prime Video’s Malice Starts Filming in London and Greece Next Month

The filming of Amazon Prime Video’s psychological thriller series ‘Malice’ will start in London, England, and Greece next month. Written by James Wood, the show revolves around a young man named Adam Hills, who infiltrates the brash, wealthy, and self-made Tanner family to destroy them. The series stars David Duchovny, Jack Whitehall, and Carice Van Houten.

Wood is known for the BAFTA-winning comedy series ‘Rev.,’ starring Tom Hollander in the role of an unusual priest, and ‘The Great,’ a Primetime Award-winning biographical comedy-drama starring Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, and Gwilym Lee.

Duchovny, who will play the head of the wealthy family, is known for his performance as Mulder in ‘The X-Files’ and Hank Moody in Showtime’s longstanding show ‘Californication.’ He previously starred in Hulu’s ‘History of the World,’ the rom-com ‘What Happens Later‘ alongside Meg Ryan, ‘You People‘ with Jonah Hill and Lauren London, and ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.’

Whitehall, who will essay the role of Adam, previously appeared in ‘Silent Retreat,’ BBC’s ‘Bad Education,’ ‘Fresh Meat’ and ‘Good Omens.’ His latest travel show came on Netflix, titled ‘Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father,’ in which he goes around the world with his father. Van Houten, a well-known Dutch actress, is best remembered for having essayed the role of Melisandre in HBO’s megahit series ‘Game of Thrones.’ She also appeared in ‘Incarnate,’ alongside Aaron Eckhart, David Mazouz, and Catalina Sandino Moreno, Starz’s ‘Dangerous Liaisons,’ and ‘Brimstone.’

The series is produced by Tailspin Films and Expectation for Prime Video. The latter has previously produced ‘Dynamo is Dead,’ ‘Alma’s Not Normal,’ and ‘Clarkson’s Farm.’

London is featured in films like the thriller ‘V for Vendetta,’ Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou-starrer ‘The Da Vinci Code,’ Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson-starrer ‘Harry Potter’ films, multi-award-winning drama series ‘Downton Abbey,’ Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts-starrer ‘Notting Hill,’ ‘James Bond’ films such as ‘Skyfall’ and ‘No Time to Die,’ and ‘An American Werewolf in London.’

Meanwhile, Greece is a significant location of Phyllida Lloyd’s Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth-starrer ‘Mamma Mia!’ Daniel Craig’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Dogtooth,’ and Richard Linklater’s ‘Before Midnight.’

Read More: Robin Wright’s Limited Series The Girlfriend in the Works at Prime Video