Robin Wright’s Limited Series The Girlfriend in the Works at Prime Video

Prime Video is developing the limited series ‘The Girlfriend,’ helmed by ‘House of Cards’ fame Robin Wright. The project will start filming in the United Kingdom in April. Naomi Sheldon (‘Malory Towers’) serves as the head writer.

The show revolves around Laura Cavendish, who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her son Daniel’s new girlfriend, Cherry, with hopes of fostering a close bond. Despite Cherry’s outward beauty and charm, Laura senses an underlying possessiveness and detects subtle lies, creating tension between them. A tragic accident leaves Daniel in a coma, prompting Laura to make a desperate decision.

As the narrative progresses, Laura orchestrates a deceptive plan that alters the future she had envisioned for Cherry. With Daniel’s life hanging in the balance and still unconscious, Laura’s elaborate ruse unfolds, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between the mother and the girlfriend. Cherry, discovering the deceit, refuses to be outsmarted, transforming into the ideal woman for Daniel and turning Laura’s meticulously planned life into a tumultuous nightmare.

After making her directorial debut with the short film ‘The Dark of Night,’ Wright directed ten episodes of Netflix’s famed political thriller series ‘House of Cards,’ in which she also played Claire Underwood. The filmmaker directed and starred in the 2021 adventure drama ‘Land,’ which follows a woman who retreats to the wilds of the Rockies after an unbearable event. Her credits as a director also include two episodes of Netflix’s crime drama ‘Ozark’ and an episode of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies.’ As an actress, Wright portrayed Virgie in ‘Devil’s Peak’ and Antiope in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ Her upcoming projects include Netflix’s fantasy film ‘Damsel,’ which is scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024.

Sheldon is making her screenwriting debut with the series. As an actress, she portrayed Mrs. Lacey in CBBC/Family Channel’s ‘Malory Towers,’ Magdalena Spellbinder in BBC’s medical drama ‘Casualty,’ and Eagle in ‘Red Dwarf.’

The United Kingdom, the principal location of the series, previously hosted the production of Kevin Hart-starrer ‘Lift‘ and David Ayer’s ‘The Beekeeper.’

