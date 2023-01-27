Where Was Netflix’s You People Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Kenya Barris, Netflix’s ‘You People’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows Ezra, a single working man who leads a rather dull and boring life until he meets Amira Mohammed. One day, he mistakes a regular car for his taxi and boards Amira’s car. This serendipitous meeting between the two leads to them falling in love with each other as they start spending some quality time together.

Now, when it is time to meet each other’s parents, Ezra and Amira find themselves between clashing cultures, generational differences, and societal expectations while their relationship is put to the test. The comedic narrative is complemented by the hilarious performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Nia Long. While the comedic portrayal of the familial tensions between two families from different backgrounds touches on some prevalent issues in society and keeps the viewers entertained, the use of some interesting locations sparks questions about the film’s actual filming sites. Well, if you have been wondering about the same, allow us to provide you with the answers!

You People Filming Locations

‘You People’ was filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the Jonah Hill starrer reportedly commenced in October 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in early December of the same year. Given the vast and versatile landscape of California, the filming unit decided to shoot most of the film on location in the Western state. So, let’s not waste any time, and dive right into all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix movie!

Los Angeles County, California

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘You People’ is lensed in and around Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California as well as the United States. The city of Los Angeles reportedly served as the primary production location for the movie. The scene where Erza meets Amira’s parents at a diner for the first time was shot inside the ever-so-famous Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles at 1514 North Gower in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Moreover, many key portions of ‘You People’ are taped in Skirball Cultural Center at 2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard and seemingly in and around Simply Wholesome at 4508 West Slauson Avenue, both in Los Angeles. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members of the rom-com movie were spotted recording several important scenes, interiors as well as exteriors, in and around the Century City property, 2000 Avenue of the Stars in LA. In addition, the city’s Crenshaw Boulevard & Stocker Street was also featured in a few sequences.

Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles County is considered one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the entire nation. Due to the presence of film studios of some major production companies, including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Walt Disney, and Universal Pictures, LA County is heavily associated with the film and entertainment industry. The county is also home to a number of tourist attractions and iconic landmarks, such as Griffith Park, Venice Beach, the Los Angeles Zoo, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Arboretum of Los Angeles, and the La Brea Tar Pits, to name a few.

