Prime Video Orders Allison P. Davis’ Pilot The Nightbeast

Prime Video has ordered Allison P. Davis’ pilot ‘The Nightbeast.’ The filming of this forthcoming project will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in July. The plot revolves around a woman who is unhappy with the move to a new home her husband has chosen for their family. She meets an alluring man in an underworld known as The Nightbeast and wonders if this mysterious figure could be the key to the excitement she craves.

Davis focuses on creating character-driven, female-centric narratives that delve into the complexities of women’s experiences. Her work spans various projects, including AMC’s ‘Invitation to a Bonfire,’ which offers nuanced portrayals of female desires and aspirations. Notably, her contribution to the FX series ‘Fleishman is in Trouble‘ earned critical acclaim and a Writers Guild Award for Limited Series nomination.

Currently, Davis is involved in writing the second season of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies‘ while developing an erotic thriller for television. She regularly pens articles for magazines such as New York, The New York Times, Esquire, and GQ. Outside the realm of television, she is also working on ‘Practice Lover,’ a book of essays about sex.

In addition to ‘The Nightbeast,’ Prime Video has recently ordered the pilot ‘Band,’ which is slated to commence filming in Atlanta, Georgia, in June. Daniel Barnz is behind the project as both a writer and director. The series delves into the ambitions of a group of teenagers from Georgia as they pursue their dreams of winning national championships with fervor and determination.

Prime Video’s lineup of upcoming shows also includes ‘Quarter Life,’ a series written by Riz Ahmed. Scheduled to begin filming in London, England, in July, this project has garnered attention for its potential inclusion of Ahmed in a leading role. The plot of the series remains undisclosed for now.

Along with the pilot, upcoming projects such as Eric Bana’s Netflix Series ‘Untamed‘ and the third season of ‘Yellowjackets‘ will start shooting in Vancouver in the upcoming months. The city has earlier hosted the filming of high-profile projects such as ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’

Read More: Prime Video’s James Wan Series Obsession Starts Filming Next Month in Montreal