Eric Bana’s Netflix Series ‘Untamed’ Begins Filming in Vancouver in June

The filming of Netflix’s mystery series ‘Untamed’ is set to start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in June. Eric Bana headlines the cast of the show. Mark L. Smith and his daughter, Elle Smith, created the six-episode thriller.

The character-driven series revolves around Bana’s Eric Inman, a special agent for the National Parks Service who is tasked with upholding human law in nature’s vast wilderness. As Inman delves into the investigation of a brutal death, he finds himself entangled in a web of dark secrets lurking within the park, as well as confronting unresolved facets of his own past.

Bana’s recent roles include Aaron Falk in ‘Force of Nature: The Dry 2,’ in which the protagonist sets out to find out what happened to a missing woman after a hiking retreat. He starred as Macka in ‘Blueback,’ which depicts the story of a child’s friendship with a wild blue grouper and their journey to protect it from poachers. In the crime drama ‘The Dry,’ the actor took on the lead role of Falk, who returns to his hometown to confront unresolved mysteries surrounding a tragic death. Additionally, he appeared as Uther in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword‘ and portrayed Piet Blomfeld in ‘The Forgiven.’ Bana’s credits also include John Meehan in the true crime series ‘Dirty John.’

Mark L. Smith co-wrote George Clooney’s ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ a sports drama set in the 1930s that follows the journey of the University of Washington’s rowing team, depicting their humble beginnings during the Great Depression to their triumphant gold medal victory at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. His portfolio also includes notable works such as Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky,’ Julius Avery’s ‘Overlord,’ and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning adventure drama ‘The Revenant.’

Elle Smith collaborated with Mark previously to pen the script for ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter,’ based on Karen Dionne’s novel of the same name. This crime drama revolves around a woman’s quest for vengeance against the man responsible for her mother’s abduction. Her other credits include the horror thrillers ‘Estranged’ and ‘The Houses October Built.’

The upcoming series is one of the several projects, such as Owen Wilson’s ‘The Birdie Machine‘ and NBC’s ‘The Hunting Party,’ slated to shoot in Vancouver in the coming months. The city most recently served as the filming location for projects like ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’

