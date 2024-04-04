Riz Ahmed’s Quarter Life in the Works at Prime Video

Riz Ahmed and Amazon’s collaboration continues to grow. Prime Video has ordered a series titled ‘Quarter Life,’ written by Ahmed. The project is scheduled to start filming in London, England, in July. It is rumored that he will star in the show as well. The plot of the series is currently under wraps.

Ahmed portrayed Amir in ‘Fingernails,’ a sci-fi drama romance in which Anna suspects her relationship may not be genuine and takes on a secret assignment to test her love. He also starred in the short film ‘Dammi,’ in which a man returns to Paris to reconnect with his estranged father, confronting past experiences and reclaiming his identity. Ahmed appeared in Amazon Studios’ ‘Encounter,’ a sci-fi thriller, as Malik Khan, a Marine Corps veteran who leads his children on a dangerous journey while battling PTSD. In ‘Mogul Mowgli,’ he portrayed Zed, a British Pakistani rapper facing an illness jeopardizing his first world tour. He also co-wrote the movie with director Bassam Tariq.

Ahmed starred alongside Olivia Cooke in Amazon Studios’ ‘Sound of Metal,’ portraying Ruben Stone, a heavy metal drummer who gradually loses his hearing. The actor appeared in the TV series ‘The OA’ as Rahim and portrayed Carlton Drake in the superhero film ‘Venom,’ in which Eddie Brock encounters an alien symbiote, which transforms him into Venom. Ahmed’s credits also include ‘The Sisters Brothers,’ directed by Jacques Audiard, in which he played Hermann Kermit Warm, a gold prospector pursued by assassins Eli and Charlie Sisters across the 1850s Oregon desert to San Francisco.

Additionally, Ahmed co-wrote and starred in the short film ‘The Long Goodbye,’ depicting a typical family day disrupted by a far-right march that culminates in a tragic turn of events. It was the recipient of the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. He wrote and directed the short film ‘Daytimer,’ set in London in 1999, in which a young boy skips school and home to attend his first daytime rave.

London remains one of the most accessible English entertainment production hubs. The iconic city has recently served as the backdrop for productions such as ‘3 Body Problem‘ and ‘Damsel.’

