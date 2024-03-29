Jay Roach to Direct ‘The Roses’ Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are set to share the screen for the first time. The Cinemaholic can reveal that both high-profile actors will lead the cast of Jay Roach’s next feature, ‘The Roses,’ a remake of Danny DeVito’s 1989 black comedy ‘The War of the Roses.’ Tony McNamara penned the adaptation. The movie will start shooting in the UK around June.

The film revolves around Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman), an apparently perfect couple with successful careers, admirable children, and a remarkable sex life. However, beneath the façade of the exceptional family, the husband and wife are struggling with competition and resentments that are ignited when Theo’s professional dreams fall through. A hilariously ferocious battle of wills replaces the marital bliss they had been cherishing in this dark comedy that explores love, power, and ambitions.

The movie is Roach’s first feature since the Academy Award-winning star-studded thriller ‘Bombshell,’ featuring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie. The director’s most recent project is Apple TV+’s crime drama ‘High Desert,’ starring Patricia Arquette. Roach also helmed HBO’s TV movies ‘Coastal Elites,’ which explores life during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ‘All the Way,’ depicting Lyndon B. Johnson’s efforts to pass the Civil Rights Act. His Dalton Trumbo biopic ‘Trumbo’ features Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren.

Cumberbatch is gearing up for the release of Netflix’s psychological thriller ‘Eric,’ which is scheduled to premiere on May 30, 2024. He is currently engaged in the production of ‘The Thing With Feathers,’ Dylan Southern’s adaptation of Max Porter’s novel ‘Grief is the Thing With Feathers.’ The actor portrayed Benjamin in the comedy-drama ‘The Book of Clarence’ and headlined the cast of Wes Anderson’s Academy Award-winning short ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.’

Colman recently completed the filming of ‘Paddington in Peru,’ the third installment in the ‘Paddington’ film series. Last year, the actress concluded her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s historical drama series ‘The Crown’ and appeared as Mrs. Scrubitt in Timothée Chalamet-starrer ‘Wonka.’ Due to scheduling conflicts, Colman had to exit Netflix’s romantic series ‘Heartstopper,’ in which she portrayed Nick Nelson’s mother Sarah.

McNamara, the scribe of the movie, is known for his collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos. The screenwriter was nominated for the Academy Award twice for writing and co-writing the filmmaker’s ‘Poor Things’ and ‘The Favourite’ respectively. Colman ended up winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the latter. He also created Hulu’s historical show ‘The Great.’

DeVito’s original film stars Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as the Roses. The movie is based on Warren Adler’s 1981 novel of the same name, adapted for the screen by Michael J. Leeson. It grossed over $160 million at the box office and was nominated for three Golden Globes.

Read More: Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague Cast Adds Jean-Jacques Le Vessier, Jodie Ruth-Forest, and Jonas Marmy