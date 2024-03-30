NBC’s The Hunting Party Starts Filming in Vancouver in June

The filming of NBC’s ‘The Hunting Party’ is set to begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, in June. The high-concept procedural was created by JJ Bailey, who also serves as a showrunner with fellow writer and executive producer Jake Coburn.

The series follows a specialized team of investigators, including the former FBI agent Bex Henderson, tasked with a daunting mission: to locate and apprehend the nation’s most notorious criminals, all of whom have recently broken out of a clandestine facility known as The Pit that’s not supposed to exist.

Bailey previously wrote the series ‘Echo,’ which revolves around a team of investigators who solve high-profile crimes by sending heroes into the past in the body of the victim. His upcoming endeavors include ‘Getaway,’ a thriller in which an isolated luxury resort becomes a battleground as numerous dangerous criminals seize control of the island.

Coburn, known as the co-creator of ‘The Endgame,’ has contributed to various television projects. In ‘The Endgame,’ the life of Elena Federova, an international arms dealer who orchestrates bank heists even while in captivity, gets entangled with Val Turner, the determined FBI agent striving to thwart her plans. Coburn also penned episodes of shows like ‘Dynasty‘ and ‘Quantico.’ Additionally, he contributed to the superhero series ‘Arrow,’ which depicts the transformation of billionaire Oliver Queen into a vigilante. His writing credits extend to popular series like ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Dirty Sexy Money,’ and ‘Lonelygirl15.’

In February, NBC set up writers’ rooms for ‘The Hunting Party’ and ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. ‘The Hunting Party’ marks NBC’s first series pickup slated for the 2024-25 broadcast season. The network also has a lineup of previously ordered originals such as ‘Dr. Wolf’ and ‘St. Denis Medical.’ Both of these shows were delayed by last year’s WGA strike.

Vancouver, the main location of the series, is one of the busiest entertainment production centers in the world. The city has recently served as the filming location for projects such as ‘The Last of Us‘ and ‘Fire Country.’

