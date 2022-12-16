Private Lesson Ending, Explained: Do Azra And Burak End Up Together?

The Netflix romantic comedy ‘Private Lesson’ is directed by Kivanc Baruonu. Originally titled ‘Ozel Ders,’ the Turkish movie features actors Bensu Soral, Helin Kandemir, Hatice Aslan, and Halit Ozgur Sari. Following the life of Azra, a private tutor who can teach anything a pupil wants, the movie is a wild ride. When a stubborn pupil asks her for help, she reluctantly agrees. In the meanwhile, Azra also has to focus on the tribulations of her own personal life. Moreover, the movie touches upon various aspects of peer pressure, teenage life, and issues faced by youngsters of today. It definitely leaves the viewers with a strong message. If you’re reeling from the ending of ‘Private Lesson,’ then let’s discuss the details below. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Private Lesson Plot Synopsis

Azra is the go-to person for youngsters. She makes money by helping young people achieve their goals and dreams. Azra poses to be a private tutor while helping them fulfil their secret goals. When no one else helps young kids, they go to Azra for her guidance. Whatever the pupil wants, Azra can help them with the same. Like a chameleon, she can switch roles and become who the pupil wants her to be. Hande, a stubborn teenager, approaches Azra to help redefine her personality. She does so to get the guy of her dreams, Utku.

Hande is an eccentric personality with weird clothes and different interests. Having a crush on one of the popular guys, Hande thinks that she has to switch up her personality to get him. She stubbornly goes after Azra for help, but Azra says no because she chooses her own clients. However, Hande threatens that she will rat Azra out to the University chancellor, who is Hande’s aunt. Hande gets her way as Azra agrees.

The duo starts their lessons with basic rules and regulations. Azra tells her all the dos and don’ts that help a girl become more attractive in a man’s eyes. They go to parties, give Hande a wardrobe makeover, and have fun while doing it. The duo deceives Hande’s aunt so that they can focus on achieving Hande’s goal. In the meanwhile, Azra is bothered by a Burak, who just moved to the building. They playfully tease and engage in banter when they see each other.

Burak is a photographer, he gets along well with Azra. They have fun whenever they are together. Burak even helps Azra take care of Hande when she comes back drunk from a party. Whether Hande gets to be with the man of her dreams and if Burak and Azra end up together is revealed in the climax of the movie.

Private Lesson Ending: Do Azra And Burak End Up Together?

Since their first encounter with each other, we see a romantic energy bubbling between Azra and Burak. Their personalities are different, yet they complement each other very well. Burak is helpful and kind, whereas Azra is strong and independent. Burak helps Azra without making her feel inferior, and that is an essential part of a healthy relationship.

They hit a roadblock when Burak finds out that his sister, Bahar, is a client of Azra’s. He feels that Azra is helping Bahar with something bad and Burak lashes out. He says mean things to Azra and even asks her to get out of his house. Azra and Burak have an argument, and Azra leaves.

Soon after, a nosy neighbor brings Burak to his senses. She tells him about the nice things Azra has been doing for his sister. Burak feels devastated and plans a candlelight dinner to apologize to Azra. He apologizes through a video presentation. Azra feels special after seeing the video and forgives Burak. Subsequently, this shows how Burak can accept his mistakes and apologize without feeling less.

After getting through Hande’s situation, the couple ends up together. They respect each other, have fun, and most importantly, love each other for who they are. Azra and Burak understand each other’s standpoints. Furthermore, Burak helps Azra whenever she needs it, no questions asked. This shows that Azra can rely on Burak and feel free to ask for a helping hand. At the end of the day, this is all one needs in a happy relationship.

Why Does Utku Get Arrested?

When Duygu calls Azra while crying, Azra hurries down to meet her. She learns that a man is harassing and threatening Duygu with her naked images. The unknown man has Duygu’s images which he will leak over the internet if she does not send him money. Azra assures Duygu that they will find the man and get the situation resolved.

Azra calls her hacker friend, Cansu, to the rescue. She scours through the guy’s laptop and phone but finds nothing. Eventually, when they tap into the security cameras, they find that the online man is actually Utku, Hande’s crush. Azra is shocked to see his true colors but at the back of her mind, she knew Utku is not a nice guy. Azra is even more scared to let Hande spend even a second alone with the pervert.

In the end, Hande also discovers the hidden cameras not just for security but in all rooms including the bathroom. Hande realizes how blind she has been and gets disgusted by Utku. The cool and suave exterior hides an insecure man, who feels the need to extort women for money. Harassing and threatening women over compromising images is the act of a deeply disturbed man. We feel relieved to see Hande not end up with a man like Utku.

As soon as Azra and Burak reach Utku’s place, they show him what retaliation looks like. They call the police and Utku is soon arrested for the crimes he has committed. In his computer, Azra finds images of many more women, and she is disgusted beyond imagination. People like Utku deserve to spend their whole life in prison as they violate the basic principles of being humane.

How Does Hande Get Famous?

Since the beginning of the movie, Hande’s creative side is highlighted. From her literary club booth to her aspiration to be a comedian, Hande is overflowing with ideas to make an impact on the world. The whole Utku situation opens her eyes to the truth. She realizes that her aunt was right all along. She has her whole life ahead of her to find a nice guy, but her career needs a foundation in her youth.

Hande recognizes her true talent and pursues it wholeheartedly. She becomes a stand-up comedian and hosts a show. It goes wonderfully with everyone laughing and smiling. Her aunt expresses how proud she is of Hande. All her friends show up to congratulate her. Even Azra and Burak join her in celebrating her passion. It is the rightful end to Hande’s story as she does not deserve a guy like Utku.

With her positive attitude and kind spirit, she has so much potential to become famous and do well in life. Guys like Utku will only bring her down. Whereas people like Azra, her aunt, and her true friends will always encourage her to be the best version of herself. One should always surround themselves with people who bring out the best in them.

