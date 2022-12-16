Where Was Netflix’s Private Lesson Filmed?

Directed by Kivanç Baruönü, Netflix’s ‘Private Lesson’ is a Turkish romantic comedy film that follows Azra who is a private tutor in the eyes of the world but in reality, she coaches students and helps them reach their goals in life, especially romantic ones, thanks to her experience and knowledge in that particular subject. When a girl overhears some of her schoolmates talking about Azra’s effective methods, she asks for the tutor’s help to make her life better.

Now, Azra works with her new student and teaches her all the important things she must know about men and women to be able to build a lasting relationship. While her student is making progress, it turns out that Azra is good at giving advice but not at following them herself as she gets romantically involved with a handsome young man. The comedic narrative is matched by the hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Bensu Soral, Halit Özgür Sarı, Helin Kandemir, and Deniz Altan. In addition, the use of some interesting locations, including the high school, makes one curious to know more about the actual filming sites of ‘Private Lesson.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Private Lesson Filming Locations

‘Private Lesson’ was filmed in its entirety in Turkey, particularly in Istanbul. According to reports, the principal photography for the rom-com film commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, in April of the same year. Situated mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, Turkey is a transcontinental country that has a small portion in Southeast Europe as well. It is considered a regional power that has one of the emerging and growth-leading economies. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix movie!

Istanbul, Turkey

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Private Lesson’ were lensed in and around Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey and the most populous European city. Straddling the Bosporus strait, Istanbul attracts millions of foreign visitors each year, which makes it one of the most visited cities in the world. The city’s Byzantine and Ottoman architecture makes it a unique tourist destination with many ancient monuments and landmarks. Some of them are the Chora Church, the Monastery of Stoudios, the Monastery of Christ Pantepoptes, the Hagia Irene, the Church of Theotokos Kyriotissa, the Monastery of Constantine Lips, and the Basilica Cistern.

Moreover, Istanbul is home to various sites and points that focus on shopping, entertainment, and leisure, including Nişantaşı, Ortaköy, Bebek, the Grand Bazaar, and the Spice Bazaar, to name a few. The city is also known for its active nightlife and historic taverns. Over the years, its locales have been featured in different kinds of filming projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘Tich Button,’ ‘Love Logic Revenge,’ ‘You Knock on My Door,’ and ‘As If.’

