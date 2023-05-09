Project Runway Junior Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Hosted by Tim Gunn and Hannah Jeter, Lifetime’s ‘Project Runway: Junior’ is a series for young fashion enthusiasts who want to show the world just what they can do. The participants of this reality show are all between the age of 13 and 17 with a true zeal towards everything related to the world surrounding runways. The second season of the ‘Project Runway‘ spinoff premiered in 2016 and featured many fan favorites. If you are eager to know where your favorite young designer is these days, worry not because we have your back!

Where is Chelsea Now?

Chelsea Ma, the winner of this particular iteration of the Lifetime series, joined the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2017 and graduated in 2019 with an Associate of Arts degree in Fashion/Apparel Design. In September 2019, she joined the London College of Fashion, which is a part of the University of the Arts London and graduated in June 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion Management.

Presently, Chelsea is studying at the University of the Arts London and will graduate in May 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. Since December 2022, she has been a UX/UI Designer for Moment Studio as per a contract. As of writing, the reality TV star splits her time between Los Angeles, California, and London, England.

Where is Chris Now?

Preferring to keep his personal life private, Christopher “Chris” Rusoo is pursuing a career in fashion. The season 2 runner-up studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology from 2017 to 2021 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Fashion/Apparel Design. Since May 2022, he has been working as a Junior Designer for By Design LLC. Based in New York, the reality TV star is skilled in Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop.

Where is Hawwaa Now?

Talented designer Hawwaa Ibrahim bagged the third position in the show and has continued to showcase her talents to the world. She, too, joined the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2017 and gained an Associate of Arts and Sciences degree in 2019. After that, Hawwaa remained at the institute and successfully obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2021. Presently she works as an Associate Technical Developer of Accessories for Target. Based in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area, the reality TV star has her own brand called Hawwaa Studios, which specializes in handmade clothing and accessories.

Where is Izzy Now?

Up next, we have Isabella “Izzy” Kostrzewa, who is set to graduate from Parsons School of Design – The New School in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Fashion/Apparel Design. Since May 2019, Izzy has been a seasonal Resident Advisor for the institute and started freelancing as a Fashion designer in December 2022. The designer describes their designs as “solarpunk clothes for radically optimistic future freaks.”

Where is Tieler Now?

Bagging the 5th position in ‘Project Runway: Junior’ season 2, the young designer formerly known as Tieler James has transitioned and now goes by Thyme Roubieaux Garsaud. She is heavily invested in music, having released some of her tracks on SoundCloud. Seemingly based in New Orleans, Louisiana, the reality TV cast member appears to be living her best life.

Where is Molly Now?

You’ll be delighted to know that Molly Elizabeth O’Brien also went on to study at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. The reality star gained an Associate of Arts degree in Fashion/Apparel Design in 2019. She joined Rossman Media in June 2021 and climbed the ladder to become a Senior Account Manager as well as a Production Manager. Additionally, she is a freelance Social Media Manager for Nissan of Irvine. She presently lives in Los Angeles, California, and is the Founder of Belle De Voir.

Where is Cartier Now?

In 2021, Cartier Dior Eliasen graduated from Institut Français de la Mode with a bachelor’s degree in Stylisme/Modelisme. Now based in Pocatello, Idaho, she works as a Virtual Service Center Agent for Idaho Central Credit Union. Additionally, Cartier is self-employed as a Fashion Designer/Illustrator under the brand Rhinestone Rodeo Art. Her designs continue to catch the attention of the public, and she continues to gain more and more admirers every day.

Where is Allie Now?

The talent shown by Allie Cherpeski in the Lifetime show was nothing short of we worthy, and she has continued to build on the same. Presently, she is studying at Brigham Young University – Idaho and will graduate in July 2023 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion/Apparel Design. Since January 2023, she has been self-employed under the banner of Margene’s Bridal and does wedding dress alterations. Her work as an independent Fashion Designer has also continued. On April 9, 2023, Allie celebrated her wedding anniversary with Brandon Cherpeski, and their bond is undoubtedly enough to warm our hearts.

Where is A’kai Now?

Since his time on ‘Project Runway: Junior’ season 2, A’kai Littlejohn has continued to make impressive strides in the fashion world. He made his New York Fashion Week debut with his 2018 Summer/Spring collection and went on to showcase his 2021 Collection, called Breakwater, on the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s well-known platform Runway360. Based in New York, he presently serves as the Creative Director of his own brand that is named after him.

Where is Rene Now?

We are excited to talk about René Gutierrez, the designer from Dallas, Texas, who now lives in New York City, New York. The reality TV star graduated from Parsons School of Design – The New School in 2021 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Fashion/Apparel Design. Presently, he works as a Production Coordinator for Zinntex LLC, a position he has held since April 2022. The designer can be hired for custom jobs and has his own denim brand called Bitch Jeans. As of writing, Rene is in a relationship with Greg Meyer.

Where is Lucas Now?

After appearing on the Lifetime series, Lucas Charles Isasi went on the reveal his first collection in April 2017 at the Orlando International Fashion Week with plans to be at Discover Your Beauty on August 27, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. He went on to showcase his collection at the latter events once again in 2018. It does seem like the reality TV star continues to work in the fashion world and is presently based in Windermere, Florida.

Where is Ruby McAloon Now?

Though Ruby McAloon was the first one to be eliminated from the show’s second season, she did go on to showcase her first collection during the 2016 Boston Fashion Week. In 2019, Ruby and her father, Patrick McAloon, appeared in ‘The Voice‘ season 16 to audition separately to be a part of the show. While Patrick turned three chairs and became a part of Adam Levine’s team, Ruby did not qualify for the next round, though the judges were happy to motivate the aspiring musician.

