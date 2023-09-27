Putri Ariani: Where is AGT Finalist Now?

Created by Simon Cowell, NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent,’ AKA ‘AGT,’ has been generating the masses since 2006, providing a unique platform to people across the country who wish to showcase their talents for the world to see. Season 18 of the show is certainly no different and features some highly skilled individuals like Putri Ariani, who has wowed the world with her musical talents. Having earned a place in the finals of the show, it is no wonder that fans are so eager to know what the artist is up to these days. So, let’s explore it all together, shall we?

Putri Ariani’s America’s Got Talent Journey

All the way from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Putri Ariani entered the eighteenth iteration of the beloved reality show. The blind artist was quite determined to show the world just what she was capable of when it came to singing. On her first set of auditions in front of the judges, she performed an original song titled “Loneliness,” which moved everyone deeply, including Simon Cowell, who climbed on the stage and urged Putri to sing another song. In response, she decided to present her take on Elton John’s “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word,” which prompted Howie Mandel to dub her a “superstar” and compare her presence to that of an angel.

Simon assured Putri’s place as a live show performer after he pressed his Golden Buzzer for her and claimed that she was perhaps one of the best singers that had come on the show. He then told the singer backstage that he was “blown away” by her talent. The next time Putri appeared on the show was during the third Qualifier, when she sang “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” a 1987 song by U2. Her performance was so well-executed that Simon could not help but say, “I’m actually kind of speechless,” before lavishing her and her voice with much praise.

The beautiful Sofia Vergara, another judge of ‘AGT,’ also commented on Putri’s performance, “I don’t think I’ve ever heard something more beautiful in my life. That was spectacular,” she stated. Needless to say, each one of the judges was more than happy to allow Putri to be among one of the 11 finalists, likely looking forward to her showstopping performance. The artist certainly did not disappoint, given her heart-touching rendition of Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” All four of the judges, including Heidi Klum, were in awe of her voice and talent and could not stop praising her.

Where is Putri Ariani Now?

As of writing, Putri Ariani is on her way to garner even more fame and success. Her fans will certainly be intrigued to know that ‘AGT’ is far from her first foray into the world of reality TV. In fact, the singer is the winner of ‘Indonesia’s Got Talent’ season 2, which aired in 2014. Given her performance on the NBC show, she has gained many more fans and has continued to be supported by her fans from Indonesia, who have been more than happy to express their pride in how well Putri has done.

Due to her talents, Putri has also gained much internet clout. Her Instagram following is well over 1.4 million, a number that continues to increase with each passing day. With her exquisite voice, it is certain that Putri will likely gain even more success in the future, no matter the outcome of the ‘AGT’ season 18 finale. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors and hope that the star is able to achieve any goal that she desires.

Read More: Where Was America’s Got Talent 2023 Filmed?