Rabbit Hole Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

Paramount+’s ‘Rabbit Hole‘ is an action thriller series centering on John Weir and his quest to defeat a powerful criminal trying to destroy the nation’s democracy. In the season 1 finale, Crowley’s plan to use the Shared Data Act to further his agenda works, leaving John and his group powerless. However, John has one final move left in his playbook, which he hopes to use against Crowley. However, John’s connection to his loved ones is a weakness that Crowley tries to exploit. As we reach the bottom of the rabbit hole, the secrets come out in this game of wits between John and Crowley. If you are wondering who prevails and who perishes in the end, here is everything you need to know about ‘Rabbit Hole’ episode 8! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Rabbit Hole Finale Recap

The season 1 finale, titled ‘Ace in the Hole,’ opens with John and his group seeing a news broadcast of the Shared Data Act being passed by the Parliament. Meanwhile, we see Crowley using all the data at his disposal to execute the assassination of five judges. Thus, Crowley starts the final stage of his plan to topple the country’s democracy. Meanwhile, Ben explains to Hailey how Crowley thinks. He reveals that Crowley will try to create a class system controlled by privileged people with the data at his disposal. Edward Homm reveals they have enough evidence to expose Crowley. However, John and Ben feel they first need to control the narrative before going public with the evidence.

Ben reveals that he planted the seeds for the “Ed is Not Dead” campaign on social media and also paid Morgan Shaw to give special coverage to the news of Homm’s death and potential survival. John contacts Debra, a journalist with integrity, and sends her a photograph of himself with Homm. Debra contacts John, and they set up a meeting. However, Ben is concerned that even if John’s plan works, they cannot truly stop Crowley without killing him. Hailey tells John about asking FBI Agent Jo Madi to arrest him for stopping him from going on a dangerous path. Elsewhere, a mysterious woman is held hostage by some goons.

Meanwhile, Madi receives an email from an unknown id. John sends Ben to retrieve his ex-wife, Liv, and their son, Sam before they can make their big move against Crowley. John meets Debra and agrees to bring Homm in front of the world on live television. However, Homm jumps out of Hailey’s car after seeing a rally in his support. As a result, a video of Homm being alive goes viral over social media. Elsewhere, Madi arrests John during his meeting with Debra. However, John quickly exposes the FBI and shows Madi that the agency was involved in the plot to kidnap and kill Homm. John tricks Agent Rash and escapes from the FBI detention center with Madi’s help, whom he had already turned to his side with the email.

Elsewhere, Crowley’s men take Ben and Liv hostage. John, Hailey, and Homm meet up at the ANB News networks office. Debra announces a live interview with Homm, turning the public perception of the recent deaths of Senator Evers and the other judges to being a part of a larger conspiracy. Crowley sends fake DOJ employees to raid the ANB office and stop the broadcast. However, John realizes that it is a distraction. On the other hand, The Intern, aka Kyle, is secretly sent to assassinate Homm but is stopped by John and Hailey. Nonetheless, John is forced to stop the broadcast after learning Ben and Liv are in Crowley’s captivity.

Rabbit Hole Finale Ending: Does John Defeat Crowley?

In the episode’s final act, John’s plan is foiled when Crowley forces him to stop the live broadcast before it can begin. Crowley threatens to kill Ben and Liv if he does not comply with the orders. However, John has one last ace in the hole that can turn the table. However, as is the episode’s theme, John first takes control of the narrative before unveiling his cards. He tells Crowley the story of how his ex-wife was kidnapped by one of his competitors. As a result, John hired a mercenary to retrieve his wife, who never spoke to him after the ordeal. Crowley cannot understand the relevance of John’s story and is left stumped.

The woman John hired to save his wife unveils herself as Liv. She had been posing as John’s ex-wife from the very start. Moreover, John kept her a secret even from Ben to ensure his ace went unchecked until the very last moment. John anticipated Crowley would try to go after his family and planted the mercenary as his ex-wife, and she came face to face with Crowley. The woman makes quick work of Crowley’s henchmen and frees Ben from captivation. She gives Ben a gun, and the latter shoots Crowley dead, ending the criminal mastermind’s terrorizing reign once and for all. Meanwhile, the live broadcast goes through smoothly as Homm is revealed to the world and shares the evidence against Crowley, finally exposing the conspiracy to topple the democracy.

Who Does Ben Talk To?

John’s masterful planning and deception lead to his victory over Crowley. Ultimately, the truth comes out, and John is also proven innocent. Although FBI Agent Jo Madi still has evidence against John from his other crimes, she gives him a head start for helping her expose Crowley. On the other hand, John and Hailey are preparing to make a fresh start, and it is implied they will start a romantic relationship. Elsewhere, Ben stares at Crowley’s dead body only to discover a comms device in his ear. When Ben puts on the device, he seemingly hears someone’s voice and immediately senses a threat. The ending implies that a bigger boss was using Crowley as a puppet, and John could soon be forced down the rabbit hole of another grave conspiracy.

