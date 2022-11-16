Raishel Jones: Where is Mind Your Manners Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Mind Your Manners’ is a reality series that revolves around the concepts of manners and lifestyle. The show focuses on international etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho who attempts to better the life of her clients through changes in their daily routine, their way of dressing, and their thought process. Those who come to Sara are not just looking to learn etiquette but hope to work on themselves with her help and expertise.

The show’s first installment features many of Sara’s clients, whose stories are nothing short of captivating. One of the favorites from the season was none other than Raishel “Rai” Jones, whose tale as a strong woman looking to change her life is sure to resonate with many. If you are curious about her current whereabouts, we are here to talk about the same!

Raishel Jones’ Mind Your Manners Journey

As a stay-at-home mother, Raishel Jones hoped to break the routine of her life and get back to her life as a working woman. Having been out of the professional world for about 10 years, raishel felt she needed all the help possible. In order to ease her transition, Raisehl approached Sara in hopes of refining her lifestyle and getting some career advice. Her first meeting with Sara took place over afternoon tea, where the teacher educated her about cutlery use. The two women also bonded over their love for their deceased mothers and how much they helped shape the duo’s lives.

Together, Sara and Raishel worked on improving Raishel’s CV in hopes of finding the perfect work match for her. While talking to Raishel, Sara discovered her passion for fashion. Though Raishel had not been professionally working for the past 10 years, she had participated in various fashion shows and word 13 sashes. Sara advised that Raishel should exclude her work during her college years from her CV and instead include her awards. Raishel then confessed that she would like to work in a Non-Profit Organization in order to help others and serve as a role model for daughters like her own mother was to her.

Sara then invited Raishel to attend a lesson from a Kung Fu master. Though initially baffled about the reasoning for it, Raishel soon found herself enjoying the process and realized how much martial arts help improve one’s confidence. It was now time to introduce Raishel to the world as a working woman. Sara took Raishel to Dress For Sucess in Sydney, Australia. The organization aims to help women enter the workforce by giving them the best attire possible for their interviews. The two met up with CEO Leisa Sadler, who wanted to see Raishel in action. The task for Raishel was to dress Sara for a job in the insurance sector. Though Raishle’s first choice of clothing did not sit well with Sara, the etiquette teacher adored the second look, much to Sara’s relief. Leisa then asked Raishel to come back after a week to help other women dress up.

Before Raishel started working again, Sara invited her to a dumpling-making session. While there, Raishel got to meet several other women who had once been in a similar situation to her. Knowing that she was not alone in her experiences gave Raishel a massive dose of confidence. Sara also gave her a graduation certificate and a lovely gift for the same. Soon, the time came for Raishel to help others get dressed for their dream jobs, and seeing the happiness on the faces of her clients made her feel quite good about herself.

Where is Raishel Jones Now?

As of writing, Raishel Jones is thriving within the fashion industry. The reality TV star and her two daughters recently got the prize for being the second-best-dressed family at the Myer FOTF competition on Stakes Day 2022. She also seems to be attending several fashion-forward events and enjoying her life to the fullest. Though she has been staying in Australia for over ten years, Raishel got her Australian citizenship in May 2022.

When not creating waves in the fashion industry, Raishel likes to spend time with her adorable family. She and her husband, Matthew, have two beautiful daughters named Madeline and Penelope. The two girls seem eager to follow in their mother’s steps as a fashionista, something that gives Raishel immense joy. The happy family also has an adorable dog whom they love with all of their heart.

