What Happened to Reid? Did Andrew Liner Leave Ransom Canyon?

Reid Collins plays an instrumental role in season 1 of ‘Ransom Canyon.’ As the star quarterback of Ransom High, the character is naturally essential to the social ecosystem of the small town. However, his connection to Randall Kirkland, his cousin who died a year before the events of the show, makes him all the more central to the plotline. Over the course of the season, the young man wrestles with a secret he has harbored since the night of his cousin’s unfortunate death.

Additionally, he also finds himself entrenched in a teenage love triangle as his girlfriend, Lauren, and Lucas Russell, the younger brother in a family riddled with trouble. In the end, Reid’s decision to fess up becomes instrumental in the discovery and apprehension of Randall’s real killer. However, his love life spirals out of control as his relationship with Lauren comes to an end in light of her budding romance with Lucas. Still, as the son of one of the most influential ranch owners in town, plenty of potential remains for Reid’s storyline to progress in his hometown. Therefore, fans are bound to notice his abrupt absence from the town in season 2. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Reid Collins Leaves His Hometown and Goes Off to College

As season 2 begins, many things have changed in Ransom Canyon and the lives of its residents. For one, the Austin Water and Power pipeline project has had an adverse effect on the ranchowning community of the Texan town. After the project went into motion, financial consequences pushed most landowners to sell off their ranch, cash out, and take their departure from the town. As a result, much of the town’s community and local economy has entered a decline. Local businesses have been shut down, and tourism is at an all-time low. Furthermore, as it turns out, many of the crucial members of the community and key characters from the show have taken their exit with the resident migration. The Collins family is revealed to belong to the same group.

In the six-month time jump between ‘Ransom Canyon’ season 1 and season 2, Davis Collins sells off his ranch, the Bar W, and swaps out his hometown for Austin, Texas. On the other hand, his son’s exit from the town proves to be much more natural and expected. Instead of Austin, Reid has moved to College Station, Texas, to attend Texas A&M University. Most of the young crowd in the town, such as Lauren, Lucas, and others, have plans of moving out of their hometown at least for a little while during their college years. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Reid, who can have his pick of universities, has already left. The decision makes sense for the character, especially considering he had no tangible ties left to the town after the end of his relationship with Lauren and his family’s seemingly permanent exit.

Andrew Liner Seems to Have Taken His Departure From Ransom Canyon

In season 2, ‘Ransom Canyon’ takes an intentional step away from exploring the narrative of the Collins family, one of the most prominent ranch-owning dynasties in the Texas town. Davis is shown to have left the town to pursue a new life in Austin, where he’s trying to make things work with his ex-wife, Paula Jo. On the other hand, his son, Reid, has moved on to a different chapter in his life, attending Texas A&M University. Notably, one of the key reasons behind writing Davis out of the show despite his significance in season 1 stems from the lack of an enthusiastic response from the audience. The creators reportedly felt that, between being the antagonist and a romantic rival, the character had too much on his shoulders.

As such, it seems like Reid and his storyline have followed in the footsteps of his father’s fate in the series. Yet, unlike Davis, there’s no explicit reason for the former quarterback not to make a return, even a permanent one. Since his departure is a result of his academic pursuits, Reid could always return to his hometown for one reason or another. Even so, as it stands, the possibility of that happening remains slim. Therefore, for the time being, it seems like actor Andrew Liner’s time on ‘Ransom Canyon’ has come to an end. Fans of the actor can continue catching up with his professional endeavors in projects like the series ‘The Wayfinders’ and the short film ‘Lumps.’ Additionally, Liner also has a number of upcoming projects, including ‘It’s Not a Sin,’ ‘Mind Games,’ and ‘The Him.’

Read More: What Happened to Davis? Did Eoin Macken Leave Ransom Canyon?