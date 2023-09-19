8 Reality Shows Like Wipeout You Must See

The reboot of the eponymous ABC series, which ran from 2008 to 2014, TBS’ ‘Wipeout‘ is a game show where contestants must navigate a three-round and three-stage obstacle course, designed to make them get into crashes, face plants, and wipeouts, and eventually wear out their stamina. With the clock ticking and noting the time they take to complete the obstacle courses, only one of the participants takes home the grand cash prize.

Apart from the complicated obstacles in the contestants’ way, what makes the reality series all the more entertaining and gripping are the hosts — John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Camille Kostek. If you are craving for more obstacle course game shows, here is a list of some similar shows. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Wipeout’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (2016-2017)

Inspired by ‘Spartan Race,’ NBC’s ‘Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge’ is a competition series that pits together different teams of friends, families, co-workers, and more, as they must complete the highly challenging Spartan courses, from rope-burning climbs to crawls through cold, wet mud, that test their determination and endurance. Each team consists of five contestants — two men, two women, and an elite Spartan athlete — who must work together as they can’t reach the finish line without doing so.

Hosted by the US Winter Olympian Apolo Ohno and ESPN radio personality Kelvin Washington, the game show holds various similarities with ‘Wipeout’ as both the shows in question test the physical limits of the contestants. Moreover, they have a rewarding cash prize for completing the obstacle course.

7. Viking: The Ultimate Obstacle Course (2005-2007)

Often abbreviated to Viking: TUOC, ‘Viking: The Ultimate Obstacle Course’ is a Japanese obstacle course game show that brings together 50 contestants whose physical and mental strength are put to the test in a giant obstacle course. With four grueling stages — 1st Marine, 2nd Adventure, 3rd Fantasy, and Final Viking — only some of the 50 participants advance to the next round, which is a similar format that ‘Wipeout’ follows. The last one standing, who survives the Final Viking as well, earns the crown of the Ultimate Survivor. Thus, you are likely to find both ‘Viking: The Ultimate Obstacle Course’ and ‘Wipeout’ similar to each other in more than one way.

6. Floor Is Lava (2020-)

Created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal, Netflix’s ‘Floor Is Lava‘ is a game show that is based on the eponymous children’s game. It follows a bunch of contestants who must go through an obstacle-filled room and avoid falling into 80,000 US gallons of slippery, bright red goop that stimulates lava, which fills the room. While the participants move between objects and clamber on top of them to reach the finish line, many of you are bound to get reminded of ‘Wipeout.’ However, instead of water below them, the contestants in ‘Floor Is Lava’ must be wary of “lava.”

5. American Ninja Warrior (2009-)

Adapted from the Japanese show ‘Sasuke,’ NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior‘ is a game series created by Ushio Higuchi and hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. Competing to become the next American Ninja champion, the contestants navigate a set of crazy obstacle courses in various cities where they must run, climb, jump, crawl, hang, and swing. Just like ‘Wipeout,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ also focuses on the time taken by each participant to finish the courses as the one who finishes all the courses faster than others receives a cash prize of $1,000,000.

4. Frogger (2021)

Peacock’s ‘Frogger‘ is a competition series created by Chris Culvenor who brings the beloved 1980s eponymous Konami arcade video game to life. Similar to ‘Wipeout,’ this show features some hilarious and epic landings and wipeouts as the contestants try their best to navigate their way through supersized crossings and daring obstacles. Kyle Brandt and Damon Wayans Jr. take on the role of hosts as the participants compete in order to take home a whopping $100,000. Interestingly, despite the fact that the obstacle courses are made of foam rubber, the contestants of the show have sustained several whilst completing the crossings.

3. Holey Moley (2019-)

Created for ABC by Chris Culvenor, ‘Holey Moley‘ is a sports reality competition television series that puts the spotlight on several mini-golf lovers who navigate challenging obstacle courses while playing on a supersized miniature golf course. In an interesting format, the participants face epic obstacles and distractions while playing the course in head-to-head matchups. Those who manage to survive the challenges and eliminations, reach the finale to fight for the final price at the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. The winner is crowned The Golden Putter and goes home with a $25,000 grand prize, a coveted trophy, and the prestigious titular plaid jacket.

With NBA superstar Stephen Curry as the host and golf pro, the show features Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore as on-camera commentators and Jeannie Mai as the reporter from the sideline. If you enjoyed the unique challenges in ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Holey Moley’ elevates the fun factor as it tests the skills of the self-proclaimed golf enthusiasts via never-before-seen challenges such as Dutch Courage, Caddysmack, and Arc de Trigolf, making it a hole-in-one hit!

2. Ultimate Beastmaster (2017-2018)

‘Ultimate Beastmaster’ is touted as “the most physically and psychologically demanding obstacle course in the world” by Sylvester Stallone, who serves as the co-creator with David Broome. Each winner AKA Beastmaster from the end of each episode moves forward to compete in the finale and become the Ultimate Beastmaster. What makes this reality sports entertainment competition stand out from other shows on the list, just like ‘Wipeout,’ is that while the contestants play the courses, the background features not one, not two, but around six commentators ranging from TV hosts, actors, comedians, and athletes like Terry Crews and Charissa Thompson who produce localized versions in their languages, such as Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, German and Japanese, generating a sense of camaraderie.

1. Takeshi’s Castle (1986-1989)

Featuring plenty of wobbly sets and ludicrously fun physical and sometimes painful challenges, ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ is a Japanese game show wherein the contestants or army volunteers fall and leap off platforms, dominoes, and stepping stones, in their pursuit of getting to Count “Beat” Takeshi (actor and comedian Takeshi Kitano), who serves as the count of the titular castle, and beating him to win 1 million yen. Upon its premiere in 1986, the show became an immediate hit owing to the entertaining and out-of-this-world tasks and the fun voice-over and commentary of the commentator.

Over the years, the fail-fest has garnered a cult following and become an influential part of the global popular culture, spawning multiple iterations and dubbed versions across the world. There is a striking resemblance between the core concept as well as the style of the obstacle course between ‘Wipeout’ and ‘Takeshi’s Castle.’ Thus, if you relish the slapstick reality entertainment offered by the former, we’re certain the latter will satiate your appetite.

