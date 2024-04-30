Noomi Rapace’s Reckoner Starts Filming in London in July

The filming of Noomi Rapace-starrer ‘Reckoner’ will start in London in July. As recently announced, the actress is stepping in for Christina Hendricks, who had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts. The psychological thriller marks the debut of Nissar Modi, who also wrote the screenplay based on a short story by Rachel Ingalls, as a director. The plot revolves around Joanna Duvall (Rapace), whose meticulously crafted life is disrupted by a young man connected to a tightly held secret from her past.

Rapace appeared in Apple TV+’s sci-fi thriller ‘Constellation’ as Jo Ericsson, who finds her reality altered after returning to Earth from the International Space Station following an unidentified object’s collision with the ISS. She portrayed Elizabeth in the Western drama ‘Django,’ in which the titular character seeks his daughter Sarah in a town called New Babylon. Rapace played Falk in ‘Assassin Club,’ in which an assassin is targeted by others hired to kill him. She appeared as Caroline Edh in Adam Berg’s ‘Black Crab,’ revolving around six soldiers who embark on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago.

Rapace led the cast as Bosilka in Goran Stolevski’s horror film ‘You Won’t Be Alone,’ which is set in an isolated mountain village in 19th-century Macedonia, following a young girl who is kidnapped and transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. She portrayed Lisa in ‘The Trip,’ an action-comedy film that centers on a dysfunctional couple’s retreat to a remote cabin to reconnect, only to discover that each harbors intentions to kill the other. Her popular credits extend to Harriet Baumann in Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan,’ Leilah in Will Smith’s ‘Bright,’ and Elizabeth Shaw in the ‘Alien’ franchise.

Modi previously wrote the script for ‘Z for Zachariah,’ a sci-fi romance drama based on the novel by Robert C. O’Brien, starring Margot Robbie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Chris Pine. The plot revolves around two men and a young woman who become entangled in an emotionally charged love triangle as the last known survivors in the aftermath of a catastrophic event. His credits include ‘Breaking at the Edge,’ in which a pregnant woman’s fear for her unborn child’s safety drives her to seek vengeance against a supernatural entity.

Recent productions emerging from London include ‘Civil War‘ and ‘Baby Reindeer.’

