10 Shows Like Baby Reindeer You Must See

In the British drama series ‘Baby Reindeer’, Richard Gadd, known for his acclaimed one-man play of the same title, takes center stage both as creator and lead actor. Drawing from his own haunting experience, the show dives into the unsettling narrative of Gadd’s real-life encounter with a female stalker, exploring the profound repercussions it unleashes on his psyche. Set against the backdrop of the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, the series intricately weaves together themes of obsession, vulnerability, and the daunting journey towards confronting buried traumas.

Alongside Gadd, the talented ensemble cast, including Jessica Gunning, Danny Kirrane, and Nava Mau, brings depth and authenticity to the characters, adding layers of complexity to this tale of psychological suspense. As the storyline unfolds, viewers are drawn into a chilling exploration of the human psyche, where the boundaries between reality and obsession blur with gripping intensity. For those hungry for more narratives entwined with the haunting specter of a relentless stalker, here are ten captivating shows like ‘Baby Reindeer’ that warrant your undivided attention.

10. The Night Of (2016)

‘The Night Of’ is a crime drama television series created by Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, based on the British series ‘Criminal Justice’. The show follows the story of Nasir “Naz” Khan (Riz Ahmed), a Pakistani-American college student who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation after a night of partying goes awry. As Naz navigates the complexities of the criminal justice system, he grapples with his own innocence and guilt. Similar to ‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘The Night Of’ explores themes of psychological turmoil and the impact of a criminal accusation on an individual’s life.

9. Revenge (2011–2015)

‘Revenge’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Baby Reindeer’ in its exploration of psychological turmoil and the pursuit of justice. While ‘Baby Reindeer’ delves into the repercussions of a twisted relationship and buried trauma, ‘Revenge’ follows Emily Thorne, a young woman seeking vengeance against those who wronged her family. Both shows feature protagonists navigating complex emotional landscapes while confronting their demons. ‘Revenge’, created by Mike Kelley, is adapted from the Alexandre Dumas novel ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’. The series stars Emily VanCamp, Madeleine Stowe, and Gabriel Mann, and revolves around secrets, betrayal, and the consequences of seeking retribution in the elite Hamptons community.

8. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022)

In ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window‘, Anna’s spiral into uncertainty and isolation mirrors the psychological turmoil depicted in ‘Baby Reindeer’. Much like Richard Gadd’s struggle with his female stalker, Anna (Kristen Bell), grapples with hallucinations and a deep-seated fear, complicating her perception of reality. Ostracized by her community and dismissed as “crazy”, Anna’s determination to uncover the truth echoes the protagonist’s journey in ‘Baby Reindeer’. As she navigates her suspicions of a murder, Anna’s quest for clarity parallels the unsettling exploration of trauma and obsession in the acclaimed British drama.

7. Stay Close (2021)

‘Stay Close‘ is a British mystery-thriller television series created by Harlan Coben for Netflix. Adapted from Coben’s novel of the same name, the series follows Megan, a suburban mom with a dark secret, who is forced to confront her past when a stranger threatens to reveal it. As Megan delves into the mystery, she uncovers a tangled web of deceit and danger that threatens to unravel her life. Starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, and Richard Armitage, ‘Stay Close’ brings together themes of suspense, betrayal, and the haunting impact of buried secrets. In ‘Stay Close’, much like ‘Baby Reindeer’, the protagonist is confronted with the unsettling consequences of a past trauma resurfacing, leading to a gripping exploration of psychological suspense and the complexities of human nature.

6. Dirty John (2018-2020)

‘Dirty John‘ is a true crime anthology television series created by Alexandra Cunningham for Bravo. Based on the podcast of the same name by Christopher Goffard, the series recounts the true story of Debra Newell, a successful businesswoman who falls for the charming but manipulative John Meehan. As their relationship deepens, Debra becomes entangled in a web of deception and danger, leading to devastating consequences for her and her family. Starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, ‘Dirty John’ jumps into themes of obsession, manipulation, and the allure of forbidden desires. In a parallel vein to ‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘Dirty John’ explores the dark side of human relationships and the psychological impact of being ensnared by a charismatic yet dangerous individual, offering a haunting portrayal of the blurred lines between love and manipulation.

5. Fatal Attraction (2023)

‘Fatal Attraction‘ is an intense erotic psychological thriller television series developed by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes, adapted from the 1987 film of the same name. Starring Joshua Jackson, the plot revolves around a passionate affair that spirals into volatility and peril when a woman refuses to accept the end of her relationship with a married man. As the story unfolds, themes of obsession, betrayal, and psychological manipulation come to the forefront, aligning with the chilling narrative of ‘Baby Reindeer’. With its portrayal of a relentless and dangerous stalker, ‘Fatal Attraction’ jumps into the dark depths of human obsession and the destructive consequences of unrequited desire.

4. I Am a Stalker (2022)

‘I Am a Stalker’ is a compelling British true crime television docuseries that offers a glimpse into the minds of convicted stalkers and their victims. Through a series of interviews, both perpetrators and survivors recount their harrowing experiences, providing firsthand insights into the motivations and consequences of stalking behaviors. This raw and unfiltered exploration of real-life cases serves as a haunting reminder of the pervasive threat posed by stalkers in society. In its unflinching examination of the psychological dynamics at play, ‘I Am a Stalker’ resonates with the unsettling themes of obsession and trauma depicted in ‘Baby Reindeer’.

3. Gypsy (2017)

‘Gypsy’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ both look into the detrimental side of human psychology and the blurred boundaries between reality and obsession. In ‘Gypsy’, viewers are drawn into the enigmatic world of therapist Jean Holloway, who becomes entangled in the lives of her patients, blurring professional boundaries with personal desires. Similarly, ‘Baby Reindeer’ unravels the unsettling narrative of Richard Gadd’s warped relationship with his female stalker, exposing the haunting consequences of obsession and buried trauma. Both shows plunge into the depths of the human psyche, exploring themes of desire, manipulation, and the relentless pursuit of truth. Created by Lisa Rubin, ‘Gypsy’ stars Naomi Watts as Jean Holloway, alongside a talented ensemble cast, offering a mesmerizing exploration of the tangled web of desires and secrets that lie beneath the surface.

2. You (2018-)

In the twisted world of ‘You’, the boundaries between love and obsession blur as bookstore manager Joe Goldberg becomes infatuated with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck. Much like ‘Baby Reindeer’, which talks about the unsettling dynamics of a warped relationship, ‘You’ explores the bad side of Joe’s obsession, as he resorts to extreme measures to insert himself into Beck’s life. Created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble and adapted from the books by Caroline Kepnes, the series stars Penn Badgley as Joe, alongside Elizabeth Lail as Beck. As Joe’s obsession spirals out of control, viewers are drawn into a chilling exploration of manipulation, deceit, and the sinister allure of forbidden desires. With its catchy storyline and complex characters, ‘You’ offers a riveting portrayal of the complexities of modern relationships and the dangers of unchecked obsession.

1. Stalker (2014)

For aficionados of psychological thrillers like ‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘Stalker’ is a great watch that taps into the chilling depths of obsession and its haunting repercussions. While ‘Baby Reindeer’ immerses viewers in the unsettling narrative of a twisted relationship, ‘Stalker’ explores similar themes through a lens of suspense and psychological intrigue. Created by Kevin Williamson, the series follows a team of detectives specializing in stalking incidents in Los Angeles, offering a raw portrayal of the disturbing psychology behind both perpetrators and victims. With Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q leading the cast, ‘Stalker’ navigates the complicated dynamics of obsession and fear with relentless intensity, making it a must-watch for those craving suspenseful storytelling and spine-tingling drama.

Read More: Best Con Movies and Shows on Netflix