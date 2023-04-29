Where is Fatal Attraction TV Show Filmed?

Based on the eponymous 1987 movie helmed by Adrian Lyne, Paramount+’s ‘Fatal Attraction’ is an erotic psychological thriller series created by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes that chronicles the lives of Dan Gallagher and his wife, Beth after the former indulges in a passionate affair with a new woman named Alex Forrest. This affair turns into something volatile and dangerous when Alex doesn’t allow married Dan to end it.

The thriller show features brilliant onscreen performances from Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, and Toby Huss and explores the themes of marriage and infidelity in the modern light. Moreover, it focuses on the current attitude toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control. The visuals and a myriad of locations in the backdrop tend to keep the narrative pacy and interesting while also reflecting the changing dynamics of Dan’s relationship with his wife and Alex. So, it is only natural for many of the viewers to be interested in the actual filming sites of ‘Fatal Attraction.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Fatal Attraction Filming Locations

‘Fatal Attraction’ is filmed in California, especially in Los Angeles County. According to reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the erotic series commenced in the summer of 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in October of the same year. Even though the classic movie on which the show is based was mostly shot in New York City, the showrunners decided to change things up a bit and shoot the adaptation series in California. So, without wasting time, let us take you through all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Paramount+ show!

Los Angeles County, California

Almost the entire psychological thriller series is lensed in Los Angeles County, with the production team setting up camp at different locations across the county against suitable backdrops. For instance, The Prince Restaurant at 3198 1, 2 West 7th Street in Los Angeles serves as one of the important filming sites for the Joshua Jackson starrer. Besides, during the shooting process of the debut season, many locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members of ‘Fatal Attraction’ taping several key portions of the series in and around The Original Pantry Cafe at 877 South Figueroa Street in the city of Los Angeles.

From the looks of it, some scenes are seemingly shot in V Los Angeles Lounge at 515 West 7th Street in LA. Unfortunately, the lounge has reportedly closed its door permanently. The filming unit reportedly utilizes the facilities of Los Angeles Center Studios at 450 South Bixel Street. The film studio is home to six different sound stages, all of which are the most technologically advanced in all of Los Angeles. Moreover, it also consists of 72 spacious and fully furnished dressing rooms as well, with a private shower and restroom attached to each room.

On top of it, the scenes in season 1 involving the Gallagher house, where Alex visits uninvited and out of the blue, were lensed in and around the property at 1230 Milan Avenue in the city of South Pasadena. Established in 1922, the house, which was first occupied by Thomas Rathbone Lee, comprises four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Over the years, LA County has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects. Apart from ‘Fatal Attraction,’ its locales have been featured in ‘Chinatown,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ and ‘True Detective.’

Read More: Best Femme Fatale Movies on Netflix