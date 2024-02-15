Reed Birney Cast in Elliot Tuttle’s ‘Blue Film’

Reed Birney has joined the cast of Elliot Tuttle’s ‘Blue Film.’ The shooting of the project is slated to begin in Los Angeles, California, later this month. The movie follows Aaron Eagle, a cam boy catering to fetishes, who agrees to spend a night with an anonymous client for $40,000, only to discover an unexpected tie to his past.

Tuttle is known for writing and directing the podcast series ‘Lina’s Song,’ which is set in 1980s East Berlin and follows a trans nightclub performer named Lina as she spends days preparing for her sets at Das Neue Reich, a local nightclub. The filmmaker also wrote and helmed the drama film ‘The Steps,’ in which he portrayed Tom. Tuttle was a part of the production crew of Jeff Baena’s ‘Horse Girl.’

Ryan Jackson-Healy is serving as director of photography for the film. He graduated from the prestigious American Film Institute and previously worked in fashion photography before moving on to documentaries, shorts, and music videos. Jackson-Healy served as a cinematographer for the award-winning feature ‘Mass,’ which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and also featured Birney as Richard.

Birney’s most recent credits are two shorts: ‘Dark Moon’ and ‘Couple a Cards.’ He previously appeared in several acclaimed shows, such as the Emmy Award-winning ‘House of Cards‘ and Rian Johnson’s Natasha Lyonne-starrer ‘Poker Face.’ The actor was also a part of the cast of Apple TV+’s ‘Home Before Dark,’ in the role of Sylvester Lisko, and the horror-thriller ‘The Menu,’ starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult, as Richard. The rest of the cast of the movie is currently under wraps.

Los Angeles, the principal location of the film, is known for several production houses and iconic landmarks. The region has previously hosted the shooting of Sofía Vergara-starrer ‘Griselda‘ and Cord Jefferson’s comedy-drama ‘American Fiction‘ to name a few.

