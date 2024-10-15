Shrinking: Is Rhoades Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center a Real Clinic in Pasadena?

In Apple TV+’s comedy-drama series ‘Shrinking,’ Jimmy Laird and Gaby work under Dr. Paul Rhoades at the latter’s therapy clinic, Rhoades Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center. The three therapists’ lives mainly unfold within the rooms of the clinic, where they seek each other’s support and assistance and interact with their respective patients. The elegantly designed establishment is guaranteed to impress the show’s ardent admirers. The offices in the center are not only captivating but also reflect their inhabitants’ lives and lifestyles. Even though it is the main setting of the series, we cannot walk into the rooms in reality!

Rhoades Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center is a Fictional Clinic

Rhoades Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center is a fictional therapy clinic conceived and built for ‘Shrinking.’ Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, the series’ creators, developed the project as a workplace comedy, making a proper office setting an essential part of the narrative. When Cabot McMullen was brought on board as the production designer, he was asked to approach the comedy-drama as something like ‘Spin City’ or ‘Scrubs.’ The pitch was enough for him to realize that the center is the “central hub of the show.” The production designer then relied on a specific methodology for setting up the clinic.

“What you usually like to do is find the building first and then reverse engineer it and build the interior on a stage to match the exterior,” McMullen told The Credits. His hunt for the office building led him to Eagle Rock, Los Angeles. The exterior of the office building we see in the series is located near North Figueroa Street. After choosing the establishment as the façade for Rhoades Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center, McMullen set up the office rooms on the soundstages in the Warner Bros. Studio at 4000 Warner Boulevard in Burbank, California.

Cabot McMullen Built the Sets With Attention to Detail

While building the therapy center on the soundstages, Cabot McMullen was adamant about it being in sync with its inspiration. “We built an interior that spoke to the exterior, but it was really our own design,” he added to The Credits. The production designer ensured the sets had enough entrances for “good comedic action.” McMullen and his team also constructed a hallway and a balcony on opposite sides so the actors could frequently walk across the establishment, which is significant considering the important scenes set in the space.

During his location scouting, McMullen came across a second-floor property in Pasadena with a visible green canopy outside. This particular sight inspired him to design the therapy rooms, where the patients feel comfortable talking about their troubles. The production designer set up every office room to reflect the characteristics of the respective therapists who use the same. He ensured that Paul Rhoades’ room had no personal belongings to highlight his detached, impersonal behavior within his clinic. Jimmy Laird’s office has darker tones with “dialed down” paint and fabrics to reflect his grief of losing his wife, Tia. Similarly, the colorful fabrics and modern furniture pieces in Gaby’s space convey how lively she is.

