Richard Gere’s ‘Asymmetry’ Starts Filming in New York this Summer

Richard Gere’s next project will bring him to the Big Apple. The filming of the romantic drama ‘Asymmetry’ will take place in New York City this summer. Diana Silvers is also cast. Edward Zwick will direct, based on a screenplay he adapted with Marshall Herskovitz and Lisa Halliday from Halliday’s acclaimed 2018 novel of the same name.

The story follows a young editorial assistant in New York, Alice (Silvers), who comes upon world-renowned 70-year-old author Ezra (Gere) in Central Park one day. Their one moment of eye contact sparks a connection that leads them both down a life-changing rabbit hole, where they create a private world just for two. Ezra, famous for his audacious work, finds someone with whom he can be openly vulnerable, and Alice finds the courage to explore her own aspirations as a writer. Until it is all put at risk when their secret relationship is exposed.

76-year-old heartthrob Richard Gere, the star of cult classics like ‘Chicago,’ ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’ and ‘The Jackal,’ was last seen as Daniel in Savi Gabizon’s drama ‘Longing,’ opposite Diane Kruger, and as CIA London Station Chief James Bradley in Paramount+ with Showtime’s spy thriller show ‘The Agency.’ Bradley will be back in Season 2, which will premiere on the 21st of this month. Other upcoming projects for Gere include Ben Younger’s airplane thriller movie ‘Left Seat,’ co-starring Michelle Rodriguez, and the Apple TV+ limited series ‘The Off Weeks,’ also featuring Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain, and Harlow Jane. The show will follow writing professor Gus Adler (Stiller), whose life is thrown into chaos after his divorce. He struggles to maintain his sanity during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. In his “off weeks,” he is in love with Stella West (Chastain), a mysterious woman who eventually compromises Gus’ on-week-off-week balance. Gere will play a character named Jonathan.

Up-and-coming actress Diana Silvers’s breakout performance was as Hope in Olivia Wilde’s coming-of-age comedy movie ‘Booksmart.’ After playing side roles in movies like the Octavia Spencer-starrer ‘Ma,’ M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass,’ and the crime thriller ‘Ava,’ starring Jessica Chastain, Silvers starred as a lead in the Netflix comedy series ‘Space Force’ (Erin Naird) and the Western show ‘The Abandons’ (Dahlia Teller). We also saw her as Lily Kemp in the Netflix romance drama ‘Lonely Planet,’ alongside Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. We will next see her in Alec Griffen Roth’s feature directorial debut, ‘Billy Knight,’ which is expected to arrive this year. The movie is about an LA film student searching for a person mentioned in his late father’s box of screenplays. It also stars Al Pacino and Charlie Heaton.

Edward Zwick directed cult classics like ‘The Last Samurai,’ ‘Blood Diamond,’ ‘Glory,’ ‘Legends of the Fall,’ and ‘Love and Other Drugs.’

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