Who Was Richard Speck? Who Plays Him in Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ dramatizes the life and crimes of Ed Gein while also highlighting other serial killers and perpetrators who claim to admire him. Among them is Richard Speck, who appears in the series from prison and expresses how he looks up to Gein and learned from his actions. Through his character, the show explores the cyclical and self-perpetuating nature of violence. It suggests that the actions of one criminal can break moral and societal boundaries and pave the way for even more serious and heinous crimes to follow.

Richard Speck is a Serial Killer Behind Bars in Monster

In episode 8 of ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story,’ the character of Richard Speck is introduced. He is shown incarcerated at Crest Hill, Illinois, where he is depicted cross-dressing. In one scene, a prison guard takes him to a separate room and offers him drugs in exchange for sexual favors. Later, Speck speaks casually about how he is living his best life behind bars, running what he calls his “business” inside prison. He explains that he learned everything from Ed Gein after reading comic books and stories about him, which inspired his own actions. Speck recounts his crime and says he was high on drugs when he tried to rob a house full of nurses. One of whom spat at him and it prompted him to kill all but one, who hid and later identified him. He mentions that his death sentence was commuted after Illinois abolished the death penalty, leaving him with access to “more drugs than ever.”

Finally, he adds that his lawyers are arguing for parole on the grounds that he is suicidal, claiming he took inspiration from Gein’s case, where the latter was found legally insane and sent to a medical facility instead of prison. The character of Speck is referenced again in a later episode when FBI agents John Douglas and Robert Ressler visit Ed Gein. During their conversation, the agents are investigating an unidentified serial killer (who would later be known as Ted Bundy). Gein tells them that Speck has written to him several times and even shared letters from some of his admirers. Among those letters, he points out one signed by someone named “Theodore.” Using these clues, he suggests to the detectives that this could be the man they are looking for. The episode then shows that this information helps lead to Bundy’s eventual capture.

Tobias Jelinek Brings the Character of Richard Speck to Life

The character of Richard Speck is portrayed by Tobias Jelinek, an actor and producer who has been active in the industry since 1993. He is best known for playing the Lead Agent from Hawkins National Laboratory in the first season of ‘Stranger Things.’ Tobias has also appeared in several other well-known projects, including ‘The Mindy Project,’ ‘Mayfair Witches,’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ He began his career at just 15 years old with his debut role as Jay in the 1993 film ‘Hocus Pocus.’ Tobias studied at the California Institute of the Arts from 1995 to 1996 before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Storytelling from Bennington College. Originally from Leesburg, Virginia, he now has more than 30 credits to his name across genres such as horror, drama, and comedy.

In 2014, Tobias ventured into production with his first project, the TV miniseries ‘Jack’s Jacuzzi.’ In recent years, he has continued to diversify his portfolio and deliver commendable performances across genres. He appears as Lord Morsus in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ and as Ehren in ‘Obliterated.’ His roles in projects like ‘The Hunting Party’ and ‘10 Rules for the Perfect Murder’ further demonstrate his versatility as an actor. Tobias also received a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for his performance in ‘Stranger Things.’ He is currently based in Los Angeles, California, where he lives with his wife, Irina Costa Jelinek, and their two sons, Jack and Julian.

Read More: Is Adeline Watkins Based on a Real Person? Was She Ed Gein’s Girlfriend?