Rowan Claughton: The Great British Baking Show Contestant is Now a Writer

Available on Netflix, ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ AKA ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ has easily captured the hearts of the viewers with its charming vibes and talented cast. In fact, it is the latter that perhaps truly attracts the public to the baking show over and over again. This includes Rowan Claughton, who first appeared in the fourteenth iteration of the competition but has easily created a place for himself in the hearts of the audience. But where exactly is she these days? Here’s what we know about the same!

Rowan Claughton’s The Great British Baking Show Journey

At the age of 21, Rowan Claughton entered the famous British baking competition in hopes of establishing a name for himself in the world of baking. Youngest out of all the 12 participants who entered the tent in this particular season of the show, Rowan was determined to show everyone just how he had been able to make a place for himself there. Trusting in his skills as a baker and decorator, he certainly ensured that his start would not be marked with an elimination.

For the first stage of the completion, Cake Week, Rowan and the other bakers had to complete three different challenges. For the first, he had to make a Signature dish by presenting his take on a vertical layer cake. The baker decided to place his bet on the trusty combination of chocolate and raspberry in order to present his vision. Next came the Technical round, and Rowan was placed 9th among the 12 competitors. While not last, Rowan certainly hoped to further his standing.

The time came for the third and final task of the week, and Rowan was asked to create a Showstopper cake. The theme of the creation had to be an animal, and he chose to go with “Cosmopolitan Lobster.” While his presentation of the cake was believed to be highly impressive, the judges felt that his flavors were not distinguishable enough. Though they admitted that they did enjoy the taste, it did almost feel like “tutti frutti.” Nevertheless, his work was enough to ensure his place in the second week of the competition.

Where is Rowan Claughton Now?

Rowan Claughton is based in Boston Spa, which is located in West Yorkshire, England. Having become a student at the University of York in 2020, the reality TV star graduated in 2023 with a degree in English and Related Literature. Since August 2016, he has also been pursuing content creation on his own. In August 2022, he also became a self-employed freelance Food and Article Writer, utilizing his skills as a cook, baker, photographer, writer, and much more, on a different level.

In August 2023, Rowan became a part of Thrive4Life as a Wellbeing Copywriter, a remote position he seems to be enjoying very much. More often than not, he can be seen enjoying the company of his friends and loved ones and seems to be living the time of his life. Interestingly, baking is not the only precise art form that Rowan is proficient in, given how much his cocktail-making skills are praised by those around him. We hope that the baker finds much success in his career and earns much fame and success.

Read More: Abbi Lawson: Where is Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?