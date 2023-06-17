RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Hosted by RuPaul, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ premiered in 2009, with the first season being released on Logo TV, though the show’s latest episodes are aired on MTV. The reality series features some of the most talented drag artists who compete against each other to lay claim to the title of winner. Full of music, dance, creativity, drama, and sass, the show has a huge fanbase that is always eager to know what the participants are up to in their lives. If you are interested in getting the latest updates regarding your favorites from season 1, we have your back!

Where is BeBe Zahara Benet Now?

We are starting off with none other than Nea Marshall Kudi Ngwa, AKA BeBe Zahara Benet, the winner of season 1. Since their time on the show, the drag artist has continued to work actively in the entertainment industry. BeBe was recently seen in Hulu’s ‘Drag Me to Dinner‘ and the 2021 documentary ‘Being Bebe’ about the artist themself. On June 16, 2023, they proudly released their new single, “Heavy,” and continue to dazzle their admirers with their skills as an artist. She was also a part of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars‘ season 3 but missed out on being in the top two.

Where is Nina Flowers Now?

Season 1 runner-up Jorge Luis Flores Sánchez, who is more famously known as Nina Flowers, is thriving in the world of music as DJ. The drag queen’s fame in the field is undoubtedly widespread, given the number of people who eagerly await to be a part of his events. The reality TV star is still happily married to his husband, Antonio Purcell de Ogenio, and the two certainly like to spend time with each other. In fact, the couple visited Paris, France, for the first time in March 2023 and enjoyed spending time in the historic city. Additionally, they are avid movie lovers and can often be found at local theatres trying to enjoy the latest releases.

Where is Rebecca Glasscock Now?

Javier Rivera, AKA Rebecca Glasscock, has become an accomplished actor, musician, and makeup artist, who also works as a flight attendant. The reality TV star also actively participates in various pageants, having won the title of Mr. Noche Latina in 2022 and Mr. Stonewall in 2021. It seems like Javier has stopped donning his drag persona for the time being and is presently in a very happy relationship with Jakson Gomes.

Where is Shannel Now?

Let’s now talk about Bryan Watkins, whom you might better know as Shannel. Following her appearance in the first season of the drag competition series, she has taken part in various other iterations of the beloved franchise. Shannel appeared in the first season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,’ closely missing out on being a part of the top two. She went on to appear in the eighth installment of the latter series as a Lip Sync Assassin. The artist has also been a part of ‘RuPaul’s Drag U’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.’ Presently, Shannel is the host of “Drag Brunch,” a Voss Events show that takes place at Senor Frogs at the Treasure Island Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip that takes place thrice a week. In fact, she is also the host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!”

Where is Ongina Now?

Following her time on the premiere installment of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Ryan Ong Palao, AKA Ongina, has appeared in various other shows that are part of the franchise. This includes her participation in the fifth seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked’ in which she secured 9th position. She has also made brief appearances in other seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘ RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.’ Based in Los Angeles, California, Ongina is happily married to her husband, Ryan. The reality TV star is also a HIV and AIDS activist, having herself been diagnosed as HIV-positive in 2006.

Where is Jade Now?

David Jade Sotomayor, who is primarily known as Jade in the show, continues to work as a dancer, model, and entertainer. The reality TV star has more than 53 thousand admirers on Instagram who simply cannot get enough of him. He often partakes in a variety of events and is always happy to promote them to his fans, especially those who have been eagerly waiting to see Jade live.

Where is Akashia Now?

After her time on the drag competition series, Akashia continued performing at various Pride events and bars in Cleveland, Ohio. However, she seemingly retired from drag in September 2017 when her hometown bar closed its doors. That being said, the artist did make a comeback in the finale of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10 and has also expressed interest in being part of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.’

Where is Tammie Brown Now?

Keith Glen Schubert, who is primarily known as Tammie Brown, appeared in the first seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ but was eliminated both times in the second episodes of the shows. However, this has hardly put a stop to her career, with the reality TV star continuing to shine in the world of drag, having also gained the support of Trixie Mattel. Tammie is also a talented musician and has a merchandise store.

Where is Victoria “Porkchop” Parker Now?

Last but certainly not least, we have Victor Ray Bowling, who is well-known as Victoria “Porkchop” Parker. The drag performer has gone on the appear in several other shows like ‘Botched’ and ‘AJ and the Queen.’ Additionally, she has made multiple guest appearances in various seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Presently, she lives in Los Angeles and is always happy to welcome and guide those who are new to the world of drag.

