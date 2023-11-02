Rupert Goold’s Rope in Development at Netflix; To be Filmed in London

Rupert Goold’s eponymous remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1948 psychological thriller film ‘Rope’ is in development at Netflix. The project is slated to start filming in London, England, on an undisclosed date.

The movie revolves around Brandon and Philip, two young men who share a New York City apartment. They consider themselves intellectually superior to their friend David Kentley, and as a consequence, decide to kill him. Together, they strangle David with a rope and hold a small party upon placing the body in an old chest. The guests include David’s father, his fiancée Janet, and their old professor Cadell, whose words inspired the duo to kill their friend. While Brandon’s over-confidence rises, Cadell’s suspicions increase.

Goold is known for helming ‘Judy,’ a biographical film that follows the life of famed actress Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger). His credits also include Jonah Hill and James Franco-starrer ‘True Story.’ Goold is a renowned English dramatist who serves as the artistic director of the Almeida Theatre. He directed Patrick Stewart for his Minerva Studio production of ‘Macbeth.’

The cast of the movie is yet to be unveiled. As per reports, Charlize Theron is rumored to be considered for the role of Professor Cadell, the character the legendary James Stewart plays in the original film. Therefore, we can expect a gender-swapped protagonist in Goold’s remake. The actress recently completed the production of ‘The Old Guard 2,’ a sequel to her 2020 film ‘The Old Guard,’ in which she stars alongside Uma Thurman. Her recent credits include Cipher in ‘Fast X,’ Lady Lesso in ‘The School for Good and Evil,’ and Clea in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’

John Davis and John Fox are producing the film under the banner of Davis Entertainment, the production company behind Hulu’s science fiction film ‘Prey,’ Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer ‘Jungle Cruise,’ and Netflix’s period drama ‘Dolemite Is My Name.’

The project’s shooting will most likely only begin after the conclusion of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. London, one of the most prominent filming locations in the world, will also host the production of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel ‘The Testaments,’ Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked Part Two: For Good,’ and Netflix’s ‘Hamlet’ in the near future.

