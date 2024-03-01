Ryan Murphy’s FX Series Grotesquerie Begins Filming in Los Angeles in April

Ryan Murphy’s FX series ‘Grotesquerie’ is set to commence filming in Los Angeles, California, in April. Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville headline the cast of the horror drama show. Jon Robin Baitz and Joseph Baken have joined Murphy in the writers’ room. The plot of the series is currently under wraps but the prolific writer-producer did post a teaser of the project last month.

Murphy, a Primetime Emmy Award-winning writer, director, and producer, is the mastermind behind several horror and crime shows over the years. FX/Hulu’s biographical drama ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,’ Netflix’s Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, and Mia Farrow-starrer ‘The Watcher,’ FX on Hulu’s ‘American Horror Stories,’ and Netflix’s ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ which stars Evan Peters as the cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer AKA the Milwaukee Monster, are just a few of his noteworthy projects. He also serves as an executive producer of the series.

Niecy Nash-Betts, an Emmy Award-winning actress, has previously collaborated with Murphy in ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’ Some of her other prominent projects include Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever,’ the crime-drama ‘Claws,’ Emmy-nominated ‘Reno 911!’ and ABC’s ‘The Rookie: Feds.’ She is joined by fellow Emmy Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance, whose recent credits include Jeremy Horne in Showtime’s ‘Heist 88,’ Franklin Roberts in AMC’s ’61st Street,’ and C.L. Franklin in ‘Genius.’

Academy Award-nominated Lesley Manville is known for portraying Princess Margaret in Netflix’s biographical drama ‘The Crown.’ Some of her other noteworthy projects include ‘The Critic,’ BBC’s ‘World on Fire,’ and Prime Video’s ‘Citadel,’ also starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci, Starz’s ‘Dangerous Liaisons,’ and Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Phantom Thread.’

Los Angeles, the primary filming location of the series, has previously hosted the shooting of 2023’s biggest hits: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer‘ and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie.’ Sofía Vergara-starrer ‘Griselda‘ and Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria‘ are a couple of other projects filmed in the region.

Read More: The Chicken Sisters Adaptation in the Works at Red Clay Studios; Starts Filming in May in Vancouver