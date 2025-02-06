School Spirits Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: A Walk-in to Remember

The fourth episode of the second season of Paramount+’s supernatural teen drama series ‘School Spirits,’ titled ‘A Walk-in to Remember,’ follows the aftermath of the meeting between Sandra and Janet Hamilton, who currently possesses the body of the former’s daughter, Maddie Nears. The return of the missing girl leads several individuals to the house, but the mystery regarding Janet’s intentions remains undisclosed. The actual Maddie teams up with Wally Clark, Rhonda, and Charley to find Mr. Martin, the only person who can answer their questions regarding after-life and redemption. Their efforts, which are highly traumatic, don’t yield the results they are hoping for! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Janet Pretends to be Sandra’s Daughter While Harboring Secrets

‘A Walk-in to Remember’ begins with Janet pretending to be Maddie while continuing to possess the latter’s physical body in front of Sandra. The grieving mother finally finds happiness and peace after seeing the young girl alive, believing that the person is really her daughter. She even apologizes to Janet for arguing with Maddie, which happened right before the spirit entered the high school student’s body, pushing the latter to the afterlife. Janet asks Sandra not to share the news about the protagonist’s return with anyone, adding that she wants privacy and the time she gets with her mother alone. She then convincingly transforms herself into Maddie, wearing the latter’s clothes.

However, Sandra fails to keep her happiness and excitement hidden for a long while. After grocery shopping, she accidentally runs into Sheriff Baxter, who reassures her that he is doing everything he can to find Maddie. When the mother listens to how her daughter’s disappearance has affected the lives of others, she caves in and reveals to the officer that her child is back. Baxter shows up in Maddie’s house and talks to Janet without being aware of the real identity of the person sitting in front of him. He asks the young girl to reveal what happened to cause her disappearance, but she replies that she cannot remember anything and leaves the room.

While Sandra deals with Janet, Mr. Anderson visits her to leave for the support group meeting together. She lies to him that she has to work to take care of her “daughter” and not join the meeting. He eventually arrives at Split River High School to clear his desk after his teaching license has been revoked. Maddie is sad to see her favorite teacher leave the school, only for Wally to comfort her. Meanwhile, Xavier and Nicole talk to each other all day and night through the Weird Wisconsin portal without knowing that they are friends offline.

Maddie’s Spirit Friends Explore Their “Scars”

Back in Split River High School, Rhonda reveals her experience inside her “personal hell” to Maddie, Wally, and Charley. After listening to her, the protagonist concludes that the only way to find Mr. Martin and make him answerable to them is to explore the scars of Wally and Charley. Since Maddie hasn’t “died” like the others, she cannot do anything on her own, making her two friends’ willingness to enter their hells significant. Wally immediately signs up for the challenge and uses his football to enter his “scar.” He relives his death traumatically but fails to find the person he is looking for.

Charley is initially hesitant to follow Wally to his personal hell and chooses to do pottery with Yuri instead. The Russian spirit reminds him that he cannot die twice, even if the worst happens, making the latter enter his scar. Unlike Wally, Charley sees Mr. Martin but fails to follow him. The young boy witnesses the teacher running away from him to the football field, inspiring his companion to enter his scar again. Maddie tries to dissuade Wally after learning how hard it is to enter hell on their own, but the athlete wants to do it to confront Martin. The football player respects the teacher immensely, and he is now determined to make his mentor answerable to him.

While Maddie and her friends confront the uncertainties before them, a strange humming sound shakes them up. The older spirits reveal that the same sound is created whenever someone dies within the school. However, they all fail to find a dead body, and no first responders arrive at the scene to confirm the death or investigate the matter. The only time such a demise has happened before concerns Maddie, making them question whether Martin possessed the body of someone to escape from them like Janet possessed the protagonist’s body.

Simon, Xavier, Nicole, and Claire Rush to Maddie’s House to See Her

After seeing Janet in Maddie’s body at Western Wisconsin University, Simon, Xavier, Nicole, and Claire plan to go back to the institution to search for her. However, they are asked to attend a workshop conducted by their high school to deal with the aftermath of their friend’s disappearance. Against their wishes, they participate in sessions aimed at processing their grief and building trust. With Simon’s help, Xavier tries to talk to Maddie, but words fail to come out of him when she enters the same room. Meanwhile, Claire struggles with the backlash she receives from her old friend, and her misery increases when her mother does not pick up her calls.

Claire sits at the school, crying, without even enough lunch money. Simon comforts her, and Maddie eventually joins the duo. To convince Claire that she continues to exist as a spirit and not in a physical body, the protagonist asks Simon to talk to the former about the stuffed toy they had shared. The plan works, but Claire clarifies that she is not ready to believe her childhood friend is no longer with her in the world of the living. Xavier and Nicole then inform their two friends about Maddie’s return to Sandra’s house after the former learns about it from his father. They show up at the home and see Janet in their friend’s body, seemingly only to be convinced that the person is not their companion.

