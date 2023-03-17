8 Shows Like School Spirits You Must See

Paramount +’s ‘School Spirits’ revolves around Maddie, a deceased 16-year-old who cannot escape the realm of the afterlife. Her spirit dwells in her high school named Split River High, along with other people who died on the premise within the span of 100 years. However, she’s the only one who can communicate with the mortals in the school. Maddie uses this uncanny ability to uncover the truth behind her own murder.

Created by Megan and Nate Trinrud, the supernatural drama series is an adaptation of their eponymous graphic novel. If you loved the mystifying elements coupled with a ton of teenage drama, then we’ve curated a list of shows for you to binge over. You can watch most of these TV shows, like ‘School Spirits,’ on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu!

8. Deadly Class (2018-2019)

Set in the 80s, ‘Deadly Class’ is a coming-of-age show inspired by Rick Remender and Wesley Craig’s eponymous comic book series. It depicts the life of Marcus Lopez Arguello, a homeless teenager who joins an elite private school run by criminal families. Now, he must find a way to remain ethical and moral as he follows their corrupt practices and curriculum without tainting himself and his beliefs.

Marcus encounters several twisted foes as he tries to wrap his head around the evil organization’s motives. The action-adventure series is similar to ‘School Spirits’ as it also focuses on a teenager who’s fighting back against crime while being a part of an educational institute.

7. The Secret Circle (2011-2012)

Crested by Andrew Miller, ‘The Secret Circle’ is a fantasy drama show with several supernatural and suspenseful elements. The story begins with Cassie Blake, a 16-year-old who moves from California to start a new life with her grandmother in Washington. Her new high school is no ordinary educational institute but a place that harbors witch students.

Cassie soon discovers that she is a witch, along with five other teens in her school. She falls in love with Adam, an enigmatic boy, but finds herself in conflict with her friend Diana, who is dating Cassie’s love interest. The series is akin to ‘School Spirits’ because Cassie is also a teenager trying to find answers about her past and the events that occurred in her school.

6. The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

‘The Vampire Diaries’ centers on two brothers, Stefan and Damon Salvatore, who return to their hometown after centuries. Damon preys on Stefan’s love interest Elena, to get revenge on his brother for turning him into a vampire 140+ years ago. Moreover, Elena resembles their old lover, Katherine Pierce, which indicates that their past has crept back, and they need to address it.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ is one of the most adored and well-liked fantasy drama series with supernatural beings such as vampires and werewolves. The show is based on L. J. Smith’s eponymous book and is developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. Congruent to ‘School Spirits,’ it revolves around young people with a dark and bone-chilling storyline.

5. Dead Like Me (2003-2004)

‘Dead Like Me’ is a dark comedy and fantasy show created by Bryan Fuller and features elements of death, being stuck in the afterlife, and supernatural entities similar to ‘School Spirits.’ It centers on Georgia Lass, a college dropout who is not content with her life and job as a filing clerk. One day, she dies due to being hit on the head by a toilet seat and becomes a grim reaper. She is now among a group of undead, and she resents the whole ordeal just as much as her old job. Now, she has to deal with the gimmicks of her new workplace buddies and handle the tantrums of folks who are about to die.

4. Julie And The Phantoms (2020)

‘Julie And the Phantoms’ is a musical comedy series created by Dan Cross and David Hoge. It follows Julie, a young musician who can communicate with a trio of ghosts. Together, they start a musical band and rekindle her passion for singing which diminished after her mother’s death. The ghosts are grateful for Julie because she helps them become the band they always wanted to be.

Unlike ‘School Spirits,’ Julie is still alive and interacts with the dead, but they share a common goal, and that is music. They form a wholesome bond and fulfill each other’s long-forgotten dreams as they give their creative pursuits a second chance.

3. Russian Doll (2019-)

After her birthday, Nadia, a cynical 36-year-old woman, finds herself in a time loop. She dies in a car accident but then finds herself at the birthday party again. Once again, she is dead and back at the party. The loop seems to be never-ending, and Nadia has no clue about her odd situation, yet, she is determined to find the reason behind this strange phenomenon.

‘Russian Doll’ is a comedy-drama series created by three visionaries, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler. Corresponding to Maddie in ‘School Spirits,’ Nadia is also trying to unravel the mystery of her death and has to start from square one to extract the answers she needs.

2. Tru Calling (2003-2005)

Created by Jon Harmon Feldman, ‘Tru Calling’ is about Tru Davies, a medical student who discovers her weird powers after she begins work at a local morgue. She has the ability to “re-live” the previous day, which greatly helps her save the lives of people who weren’t meant to die. She learns to control her special powers and brings back many innocent lives.

Moreover, Tru also undoes her familial troubles by helping her drug-addict sister Meredith, and irresponsible brother Harrison, who gambles away all his money. The supernatural drama series explores themes of reformation, second chances, and resolving mysteries, parallel to the ones in ‘School Spirits.’

1. Ghost Whisperer (2005-2010)

Created by John Gray, ‘Ghost Whisperer,’ chronicles the story of Melinda Gordon, who has an innate gift that allows her to interact with spirits beyond this realm. She inherits the gift from her grandmother, who also trains Melinda to control and use it to the best of her abilities. Melinda runs an antique store and marries a paramedic, and the couple resides in a small town.

The gifted psychic woman helps to resolve her husband’s cases by communicating with ghosts and learning about their lives. The drama fantasy series is correlated with ‘School Spirits’ as both shows portray ghosts, interaction with spirits, and resolving murders.

