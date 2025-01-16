School Spirits Renewed For Season 3 at Paramount+

Maddie Nears’ afterlife adventures are not coming to an end anytime soon! The Cinemaholic can disclose that Paramount+ has renewed the teen drama series ‘School Spirits’ for its third season. The filming of the upcoming installment will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in mid-September. Nate and Megan Trinrud will continue to lead the writers, with Hannah Macpherson and Brian Dannelly returning to direct. Oliver Goldstick will remain the showrunner. The renewal comes ahead of the premiere of the second season, which is slated to come out this year.

The first season finale offers viewers a lot to digest and analyze. First of all, we have Maddie, who wonders whether it was her mother, Sandra, who killed her. Secondly, the mystery behind the unseen spirit of Janet crossing over and not affecting the other ghosts requires an explanation. Furthermore, there is Mr. Martin, whose reason for dying 60 years ago reveals why he has been helping students ever since.

As the episode progresses, it is revealed that Martin was not the only person who died in the fire. Janet was the second casualty. It is also disclosed that Sandra didn’t kill Maddie, which is something the latter finally recalls. The finale concludes with the shocking revelation that it is because Janet has gotten into Maddie’s body that she didn’t “move on,” knocking the protagonist’s soul out of her body and sending it to the afterlife. Janet (in Maddie’s body) is then shown buying a bus ticket and leaving Split River.

Considering how the first installment ends, the second season will likely take the show in a different direction since it has revealed how Maddie died. One of the most important questions the upcoming episodes will likely address is whether the protagonist can free herself from Janet. It remains to be seen whether Maddie will reunite with her own soul after parting ways with Janet once and for all. The sophomore installment may also reveal what’s in store for Mr. Martin, especially after Dawn’s crossing over. The narrative of the third season will depend on the developments that will unfold in the second installment.

The second season of the show will feature Peyton List as Maddie, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Nick Pugliese as Charley, and Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda. The returnees will also include Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin and Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter. The upcoming episodes will further introduce Zack Calderon as Nicole’s brother Diego, Miles Elliot and Ci Hang Ma as ghosts Yuri and Quinn, and Jess Gabor as Janet.

The first two seasons of ‘School Spirits’ were filmed in Vancouver. Other high-profile shows shot in the region include the FX drama series ‘Shōgun,’ Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Peacemaker,’ and Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’

